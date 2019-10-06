







SARALANGA 2019 – 28 Years of Creativity

On Saturday the 28th September, Saralanga – the premier cultural extravaganza of the Sri Lankan Community in Brisbane, presented by the Sinhala Association of QLD (SAQ), graced the stage of Moreton Bay College, delighting a packed audience.

The purpose of Saralanga is twofold:

to promote Sri Lankan traditional performing arts among the new generations of Australians of Sri Lankan heritage and share it with the general Australian public;

to showcase the creativity of the Sri Lankan community in Brisbane.

The appreciation of this aspiration was clearly established by the comments made by the invited guests Anton Swan (Honorary Consul for Sri Lanka in Qld.) Joan Pease MP (Member for Lytton, Senior Government Whip) and Wayne Briscoe (Executive Director, Multicultural Affairs Queensland & Engagement).

The high standard of performance was unmistakable. The hallmark of Saralanga 2019 was that it brought on stage the entire range of the community – from the very young ‘ Mater babies’ (born and bred in Brisbane), many attending Brisbane Sinhala School, the youth representing SAQ Youth and SAQ Seniors representing the over 50s. Brisbane Sinhala School, SAQ Youth and SAQ Seniors are valued services provided by SAQ to the Sri Lankan community. Saralanga 2019 was also unique in the youthful participation of friends of young Sri Lankans representing other cultures.

Tap dancing, ballet, Bharatha Natyam fused into traditional Sri Lankan dancing spoke the singular language of performance, highlighting friendship that sees no barriers. Parents and well wishers saw on stage, not only the talents of young Sri Lankans, but their commitment to dual citizenry in multicultural Australia. Sugee Kannangara