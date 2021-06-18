Eight Sri Lankans to play in US Minor League- by Dhammika Ratnaweera

Dhyan Ranatunga will play for the Hollywood Master Blasters

Source:Dailynews

Eight Sri Lankans, including former World Cup winning Captain Arjuna Ranatunga’s son Dhyan, have been included in the franchise teams set to participate in the Minor League Cricket (MiLC) Tournament in the US.

The American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) yesterday announced the team rosters for all 27 city-based franchise teams that will compete in the MiLC starting on July 31.

US-based Dhyan, 32 will play for the Hollywood Master Blasters Team in this tournament along with former St. Peter’s College Skipper, Colts CC, Ragama CC and Police CC player Shehan Fernando.

Earlier, Dhyan played for the Tamil Union during the 2009/10 Inter-Club season. He was a right-hand opener in the Under-23 Tournament and scored a century and two half-centuries.

Meanwhile, two former national players Shehan Jayasuriya (Silicon Valley Strikers) and Amila Aponso (Atlanta Fire) are also expected to play in this event.

Sri Lankan born Ravindu Gunasekara, who later represented the Canada National Team, is also set to play for the New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers in this tournament.

The 29-year-old left-hand batsman and leg-spinner played in 19 One Day Internationals (ODI’s) and eight T20’s for Canada from 2008 to 2014.

The Sri Lankan line-up:

Hollywood Master Blasters: Dhyan Ranatunga and Shehan Fernando. Silicon Valley Strikers: Shehan Jayasuriya. New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers: Ravindu Gunasekera. FT Lauderdale Lions: Isuru Kuruvitage.

Atlanta Fire: Amila Aponso. Social Lashings: Gayan Fernando and Peter Vittachi.