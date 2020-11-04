eLanka Newsletter – 4th Nov – 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Iconic Singer/Entertainer Desmond De Silva embraces technology to keep his fans spirits up through the pandemic…..
“THE CHINA SYNDROME” – By Des Kelly
RIP..James Bond – the epitome of a True Scot…and James Bond…no longer shaken not stirred…but rests in Peace…
HISTORY OF PERERA & SONS – The Bread That Perera Baked : Inside Story of Perera & Sons
Horton Plains – breathtaking highland plateau in the Central Hills-By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Webinar Series – Tourism in the New Era – Mrs Kimarli Fernando
Top Ayurveda physician in UK welcomes SL’s move to use native medicine to treat Covid-19 patients-by Sujeeva Nivunhella in London
Another Coconut Bashing-By Dr Harold Gunatillake
My Father Felix Reginald Sirimanne – Yashwanth Dahanayake
DRINKING TO YOUR HEALTH – by David Colin-Thomé
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo
My eight hundred cents on the Murali saga, Vijay Sethupathi and cancel culture – by Shehan Karunatilaka
Imagine – John Lennon & The Plastic Ono Band – an Indian Tribute – Tushar Lall’s arrangement
Raymond Paranavitarane – gentleman planter and God’s good man – by Dilshan Nadeera
The Winslow 6
C.T.Fernando The very best full album – BY Patrick Ranasinghe
SRI LANKA CRICKET NEWS (OCTOBER 2020) – Compiled by Victor Melder
Ceylon Society AGM & Social 2020 Postponed
Arizona Journalist Publishes Engaging Literary Novel
Toasts of President Reagan and President J.R. Jayewardene of Sri Lanka on June 18, 1984
Chamara Kapugedara first Rajan to play Test Cricket for Sri Lanka-by Upananda Jayasundera
රීලෝඩ් | sinhala full movie
Iru Mugan- Tamil Full Movie
Sri Lanka Wildlife Streaming & Online Communication Campaign for Destination Promotion – Go on a couch safari
eLanka Marriage Proposals
OBITUARIES
