eLanka Newsletter – 4th Nov – 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Nov 4, 2020

eLanka Newsletter – 4th Nov – 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Iconic Singer/Entertainer Desmond De Silva embraces technology to keep his fans spirits up through the pandemic…..

“THE CHINA SYNDROME” – By Des Kelly

RIP..James Bond – the epitome of a True Scot…and James Bond…no longer shaken not stirred…but rests in Peace…

HISTORY OF PERERA & SONS – The Bread That Perera Baked : Inside Story of Perera & Sons

Horton Plains – breathtaking highland plateau in the Central Hills-By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Webinar Series – Tourism in the New Era – Mrs Kimarli Fernando

Top Ayurveda physician in UK welcomes SL’s move to use native medicine to treat Covid-19 patients-by Sujeeva Nivunhella in London

Another Coconut Bashing-By Dr Harold Gunatillake

My Father Felix Reginald Sirimanne – Yashwanth Dahanayake

DRINKING TO YOUR HEALTH – by David Colin-Thomé

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

My eight hundred cents on the Murali saga, Vijay Sethupathi and cancel culture – by Shehan Karunatilaka

Imagine – John Lennon & The Plastic Ono Band – an Indian Tribute – Tushar Lall’s arrangement

Raymond Paranavitarane – gentleman planter and God’s good man – by Dilshan Nadeera

The Winslow 6

C.T.Fernando The very best full album – BY Patrick Ranasinghe

SRI LANKA CRICKET NEWS (OCTOBER 2020) – Compiled by Victor Melder

Ceylon Society AGM & Social 2020 Postponed

Arizona Journalist Publishes Engaging Literary Novel

Toasts of President Reagan and President J.R. Jayewardene of Sri Lanka on June 18, 1984

Chamara Kapugedara first Rajan to play Test Cricket for Sri Lanka-by Upananda Jayasundera

රීලෝඩ් | sinhala full movie

Iru Mugan- Tamil Full Movie

Sri Lanka Wildlife Streaming & Online Communication Campaign for Destination Promotion – Go on a couch safari

