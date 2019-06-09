eLanka Newsletter: June 2019 2nd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos and Events for the Sri Lankan Down-Under!
Click here or on the images below to read this week’s eLanka Newsletter for the Sri Lankan Down – Under!
Watch Cricket Highlights – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – 4 June 2019 at Cardiff, Game 7 of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.
VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF MAY 2019
TO ALL WORTHY MEMBERS OF eLANKA
Click here or on the image above to donate
Now we have made it even easier for you to contribute!. for Bank transfers…..
see eLanka Bank details below:
Direct Internet Transfer
A/C Name = eLanka
A/C No: = 003222426
BSB = 112 879
Now we have made it even easier for you to contribute!. for Bank transfers…..
see eLanka Bank details below:
Direct Internet Transfer
A/C Name = eLanka
A/C No: = 003222426
BSB = 112 879
Leave a Reply