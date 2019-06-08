by In









VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF MAY 2019

BOOKS

Tides of Violence: Mapping the Sri Lankan Conflict from 1983 to 2009, May 2019 – Public Interest Advocacy Centre, Sydney, NSW 2000.

(Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights, Vic)

‘Viva Italia’, An Introduction to Basic Italian with Opening Exercises in English & Sinhala by Alex Van Arkadie, 2019

(Donated by the Author, Rome, Italy)

Miracles Attributed to Ven. Fr Joseph Vaz, & Pastoral Letters, 1987 The Jeweled Isle, Art from Sri Lanka by R.Brown and et al, et al (Donated by Michael Roberts, Adelaide, SA)

CORRECTION (Title) – BOOKS, APRIL 2019

Riding the Zeitgeist, The Hemaka Amarasuriya Story by Savithri Rodrigo, 2018 (Donated by the Author, Dehiwela, Sri Lanka)

MAGAZINES

The ‘Ceylankan’ – Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Journal 86, Vol XXII, No 2, May 2019.

NEWSLETTERS.

The Journal of the Australia Ceylon Fellowship Inc (ACF), Vol 61, No 2, May 2019. “Silverscene”, Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club Inc, Qld, May/June 2019 issue. “The Vine”, Evergreen’s Newsletter, Operation Hope Inc, April 2019

OTHERS.

Sinhala Muslim Relations in Sri Lanka by M. D.D.Pieris, Dr. A.M.A. Azeez Memorial Oration











