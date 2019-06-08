VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF MAY 2019
BOOKS
- Tides of Violence: Mapping the Sri Lankan Conflict from 1983 to 2009, May 2019 – Public Interest Advocacy Centre, Sydney, NSW 2000.
(Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights, Vic)
- ‘Viva Italia’, An Introduction to Basic Italian with Opening Exercises in English & Sinhala by Alex Van Arkadie, 2019
(Donated by the Author, Rome, Italy)
- Miracles Attributed to Ven. Fr Joseph Vaz, & Pastoral Letters, 1987
- The Jeweled Isle, Art from Sri Lanka by R.Brown and et al, et al (Donated by Michael Roberts, Adelaide, SA)
CORRECTION (Title) – BOOKS, APRIL 2019
- Riding the Zeitgeist, The Hemaka Amarasuriya Story by Savithri Rodrigo, 2018 (Donated by the Author, Dehiwela, Sri Lanka)
MAGAZINES
- The ‘Ceylankan’ – Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Journal 86, Vol XXII, No 2, May 2019.
NEWSLETTERS.
- The Journal of the Australia Ceylon Fellowship Inc (ACF), Vol 61, No 2, May 2019.
- “Silverscene”, Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club Inc, Qld, May/June 2019 issue.
- “The Vine”, Evergreen’s Newsletter, Operation Hope Inc, April 2019
OTHERS.
- Sinhala Muslim Relations in Sri Lanka by M. D.D.Pieris, Dr. A.M.A. Azeez Memorial Oration
