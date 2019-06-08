Amawatura Buddhist Centre (Inc.)

“May all beings be well and happy”

ABOUT AMAWATURA BUDDHIST CENTRE (Inc)

Amawatura Buddhist Centre was set up in 2015 by Dr Gamani Goonetilleka,

Ven Ratmalane’ Sirisumana Nayake’ Thero, Ven Hapugoda Buddhadatta Nayake’ Thero with overseeing advice from Ven Dr Ratmalane’ Somaloka Thero, in Sydney Australia.

We were Incorporated in March 2016 and subsequently registered as a ‘not for profit’ charity in Australia.

Australia is a very successful multicultural nation and we are proud to be a part of it.

There is a serious dearth of Buddhist monks well versed in the Sri Lankan Buddhist cultural traditions in NSW.

Access to Sri Lankan Buddhist monks in the Sydney region is limited as the small numbers of monks who are already present at the Sri Lankan Buddhist temples in Sydney region are extremely hard pressed to find the time to engage in various Buddhist cultural aspects to help all the Sri Lankan Buddhists and other interested persons in the diverse community.

Amawatura Buddhist Centre (Inc) is proceeding to develop a ‘Sri Lankan Buddhist Cultural Centre’ involving establishment of a Buddhist monks’ residence, a ’place of Buddhist worship’, and a Buddhist Library. We have a full Buddhist cultural programme including Poya (Full moon) day ‘Sil’ programmes, visiting households for Almsgivings, Buddhist blessing ceremonies, accepting invitations for Buddhist sermons, Pirith Chanting and other necessary Buddhist Cultural activities such as annual Vesak and Katina Ceremonies, Dhamma talks and discussions daily, meditation sessions twice daily, to help the Sinhala speaking Buddhists and others in the Australian, Chinese, Cambodian, Vietnamese, Burmese, Indian and other communities to offer spiritually essential cultural support, teach Mindfulness, Insight Meditation, and interact with them in brotherhood. Our Committee has Sinhalese, Tamil, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Indian persons, all working together with the wider Buddhist community to enrich each other’s lives in a manner of ‘UNITY IN DIVERSITY’.

We are a small but Incorporated and registered charity in Australia and actively seek donations to complete this project towards establishment of a Buddhist Place of worship to better serve the Buddhist public and others in necessitous circumstances in Sydney Australia.

Dr Gamani Goonetilleka

Chairperson, Public Officer and Coordinator

AMAWATURA BUDDHIST CENTRE (Inc)

+61- 433-907-947

email : alwisg22optusnet.com.au



ABN 57-318-289-845

Inc. No: 1600269

Coordinator and contact person – Dr Gamani Goonetilleka

Address: 2/10A Royston Parade, Asquith NSW 2077, Australia

Tel: Mob: + 61-414-67-9484



