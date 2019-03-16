eLanka Newsletter: March 2019 3rd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos, Events & Articles

Please click here or on the image below to read eLanka Newsletter

Welcome to eLanka News – for the Sri Lankan Down Under!

(If you are based outside of Australia… enjoy the News from the Lankans Down Under!)

eLanka Articles

Prime Minister – Media Release – Community Language Grants to build stronger communities

THE HON SCOTT MORRISON MP

Prime Minister

THE HON DAVID COLEMAN MP

Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs

JOINT MEDIA RELEASE

Thursday, 14 March 2019

COMMUNITY LANGUAGE GRANTS TO BUILD STRONGER COMMUNITIES

More young Australians will learn another language with a funding boost set to connect people to new languages and cultures.

The Morrison Government has committed $10 million through the Community Languages Multicultural Grants Program to support not-for-profit community language schools. ..

”IT’S FUN TO PUN” by the “Star of eLanka” Desmond Kelly!

Desmond Kelly – ‘the Star of eLanka”

Upun my sole, I now have my feet up and feel in the mood to have a “play on words”,which of course, ends up in a pun. As I’ve said, many times now, English is a very strange tongue indeed. . Being the International language that it is, one would not expect it to be as complex as it is, but unless you are well-read, or read well(take your pick), you will not see the fun in a pun,as I put it, but I will put it to you, that there are many puns in something that is very dear to me. ” Musical Puns” to the sound of music, many of which I have read and now write for you………

.

Lankans slip sliding from World Cup heroes to near zero BY TREVINE RODRIGO IN MELBOURNE.

Sri Lanka’s triumphant Test match euphoria has quickly dissipated into the previously familiar role of eating humble pie as the South Africans exacted revenge for their embarrassment in the Tests by grinding their opponents into the dust leading 3-0 in the one-dayers in a relentless display of ferocity….

.

$450,000 TO SUPPORT GRASSROOTS CRICKET IN WESTERN SYDNEY

More than 5000 young people and 160 teachers across 80 schools in Western Sydney will benefit from Sydney Thunder’s Western Sydney Community Partnership Program.

The NSW Government will provide $450,000 over four years to support the program — an investment made possible thanks to the strong economic management of the NSW Liberals & Nationals Government………..

Sri Lankan artist wins first prize in Toronto ice carving competition

Sri Lankan ice carver Nandasiri Meegoda won the first prize of the Bloor Yorkville Ice Fest last month, beating 12 other Canadian competitors in Toronto.

Nandasiri who saw real ice and snow for the first time in his life after migrating to Canada in 2012 won his first-ever ice carving honours by grabbing the third prize, also at the Bloor Yorkville Fest, in 2013. Three years later he won the first place in the same contest adding to his trove of trophies that include three first place finishes at the Peterborough Polar Bear Ice Competition in addition to half a dozen second and third places in other contests in various parts of the country……………..

The pen PROVED MIGHTY INDEED! – A Celebration of Anne Abayasekara, journalist and writer

In her writing Abayasekara was unwaveringly principled, addressing controversial questions of conflict and division in Sri Lanka, she spoke both reflectively and fearlessly of the many socio-political issues facing the country. In 1983’s ‘Are You Guilty of an Act of Omission?’, she writes of the horrors of Black July and the reluctance of the country’s political leaders and media to acknowledge the reality of the senseless racial violence that had occurred……….

Girl, 12, with an IQ higher than Einstein is crowned Britain’s brightest youngster after smashing the competition in front of her adoring Sri Lankan parents – and viewers are left in awe following her ‘feminist’ acceptance speech

In the first round of the final last night, Nishi achieved an incredible score of 16 out of 20, and flew through to the head-to-head nail-biting finale.

Cheered on by her parents, she competed against 11-year-old William Harwood……….

Diabetes explained – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Maxie’s Corner….eLanka Cartoons by Max Gerreyn

.

TO ALL WORTHY MEMBERS OF eLANKA

Click here or on the image above to donate

Now we have made it even easier for you to contribute!. for Bank transfers…..

see eLanka Bank details below:

Direct Internet Transfer

A/C Name = eLanka

A/C No: = 003222426

BSB = 112 879

As all of you are aware, eLanka is Our Special Website, for all Lankan/Aussies, in Australia, plus many thousands of Lankan Patriots everywhere else, in the World.

This Website is also a trophy-winner, with regard to it’s “Content, & Presentation”, we boast more than 20.000 Members at the moment, and for those who wish to join us in Membership, it is as simple as “googling eLanka” and speaking with our eLanka team of S.L.S.eLanka, or Sri Lankan Ship eLanka, as I like to call her.

Membership is free. We take pride in our Weekly Newsletter, it’s “Presentation” is in a Class of it’s own, Advertising of genuine charity-causes are “gratis”, flyers for same are readily accepted and given plenty of publicity, our “Writers” of articles, “Photographers” of various functions, etc., “Sports Analysts”, “Medical-Agenda”, in fact, everything on-line, featured on eLanka, (and this includes “Shop eLanka”), as well, is done purposely, with Members in mind, however, S.L.S.eLanka cannot run on “love & fresh air”, as the saying goes. It does cost money for this Ship to sail smoothly, and this is why it would be greatly appreciated if our present Members & Members-to-be, make a Donation in order to enhance an already superb Website and keep it “alive” globally.

“eLanka, is Sri Lanka’s TOP “on-line” Station

Yet, to keep it this way, we need a Donation”.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief).

Click here or on the image below to donate

Now we have made it even easier for you to contribute!. for Bank transfers…..

see eLanka Bank details below:

Direct Internet Transfer

A/C Name = eLanka

A/C No: = 003222426

BSB = 112 879

eLanka Events – MELBOURNE

Enjoy a feast of Delicious Sri Lanka Hoppers

23rd March 2019

Oba Wenuwen Api

(Melbourne event)

23rd March 2019

Sinhala & Tamil New Year Festival

7th April 2019

Sinhala & Tmail new Year Celebrations & Multicultural Day

14th April 2019

39 th Annual dinner Dance 2019 St Benedict’s Collage OBU Vic INC

4th May 2019

Burgher Association Australia presents Buriyani Lunch

7th April 2019

Burgher Association Australia presents – Yummy Rotti & Pittu Lunch

23rd June 2019

Trinity/Antonian OBA Cricket Encounter in Melbourne

24th March 2019

The Peterite annual Dinner Dance “A Night in Paris”

27th April 2019

A Taste of Sri Lanka with Wantirna Lions

30th March 2019

The Voluntary Outreach Club presents “Fill a Bowl” (Melbourne event)

31st August 2019

The Voluntary Outreach Club together with The Grand on Cathies presents – Happy Mother’s Day – Sunday 12th May 2019 (Melbourne event)

12th May 2019

eLanka Events – SYDNEY

The Bellbirds Club Inc Presents Glitz & Glamour – 1st June 2019 (Sydney event)

1st June 2019

Black & Gold of NSW-DS.Senanayake College OBA – Sydney Chapter, Presents 2019 Black & Gold Masquerade Ball

25th May 2019

Sing-Along with Ranil Mallawarachchi

11th May 2019

Thora Paan Party for your Family – 30th March in Thornleigh

30th March 2019

Old Josephians Association of New South Wales Peerless Pearl – 30th Anniversary Ball

16th November 2019

OFF THE BEATEN TRACK – SYDNEY – CDF Patient Transport Annual Ball 2019

24th August 2019

Lovers’ Quarrel – The annual cricket match between old boys of Richmond College and Mahinda College, Galle at Girraween Park

7th April 2019

Friendship Cup – 2019, the cricket carnival of teams of old boys of major cricket playing schools in Sri Lanka

25th April 2019

Black & Gold of NSW-DS.Senanayake College OBA – Sydney Chapter, Presents 2019 Black & Gold Masquerade Ball

25th May 2019

Click below for more events

eLanka Events – Brisbane

2019 SILVER FAWN CLUB FAMILY CAMP AT LAKE PERSEVERANCE – 854 Perseverance Dam Rd, Crows Nest QLD

JOIN IN THE FUN THIS YEAR FOR EASTER IN APRIL 2019………….

Option 2: 18 – 22 April or

Option 1: 19 – 22 April 2019

Click below for more events

eLanka Sponsor – Best & Less Travel

eLanka Advertisers

North Rocks Dental

Best & Less Travel – Cheapest Airfares Guaranteed

No matter where you want to go, Best & Less Travel promises to help you find the cheapest flight possible to suit your circumstances. Its reputation has been established as the trusted agent for travellers who want the best deals on international flights with the world’s leading airlines.

EXQUISITE LIQUORS – Colombo No 7 & London Dry Gin & Ceylon Arrack

Orbit Remit – International online money transfer

The Burgher Association of Australia Centre is available for private hire

Burgher Association (Australia)

358 Haughton Road, Clayton VIC 3168

The Burgher Association of Australia Centre is available for private hire (Dances, Birthday parties,

Anniversaries etc). The BAA Centre is located within a short walk from Clayton railway station. The hall

is licensed to hold 150 people. Tables and chairs for this number of attendees are provided. There is

usually plenty of parking across the road and a few spaces on the property. Disabled access via ramps

is available to both the front and rear doors and a disabled parking space is available. There is also a

‘horseshoe’ driveway permitting the dropping off of attendees under cover.

Westminster College – Study in Sydney, Australia

Blue Ocean Group of Companies

TOP GUN DISCO – DJ’S JOHAN AND RON (Melbourne)

Johan and I provide the best music for any function on the night, with the best variety of music required by the clients.

We cater for all Club Functions, Birthdays, engagements, weddings, anniversaries, Valentine’s Day and Christmas functions and any function that client may require , we are versatile. Additionally we have the best quality powered EV Speakers , mid range and Top , additionally we have special effects lightning and a smoke machine, which provides excellent settings and atmosphere for the occasion.We have many very satisfied customers on our records and can provide references if needed. Should you require more information please feel free to contact by email or my Mobile 0419807486 Ron

Warm regards, Ron

Regional Workforce Management (RWM) are Hiring Now – Labourers, Packers, Knifehands

Personal Leadership & Lifeskills Program for Youth

Ceylon Exchange – Send Money to Sri Lanka

Your one stop shop for all your foreign exchange & money transfer needs

MowTown Grass – Grass Cutting & Garden Maintenance Specialists

(Melbourne)

Properties For Sale

The Castle Residence – Superlative Properties – Colombo, Sri Lanka

123 perch land with a 3 story house in Kelaniya – Sri Lanka

123 perch land with a 3-story house

Spaces 5-bedroom house with a 123.5 perch land located in Kelaniya

100-year-old clean title to the land

3 phase electricity / water and telephone connection.

Land ideal for residential or commercial purposes

Travel

– Access to Kandy road, Colombo Katunayake Highway and Negambo road in less than 5 mins

– Less than 30 minutes to the Katunayaka airport

– 20 minutes to Colombo Fort

– Less than 20 minutes to Colombo 7

– Road access to heavy vehicles thought Kandy and Negambo road

– 5 minute walk to the railway station

Contact

Name: Sanjeewa Edirisinghe

Number : +61 430 591 272

Email: andi.s.edirisinghe@gmail.com

Catalina – Exclusive “Second Home, Back Home” residential country club

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka – Prime Land & House, 174 Perches, Fenced and Gated

Nuwera Eliya

Prime Land, 174 Perches, Fenced and Gated.

There is a house, security room, tube well, walking distance to Town. Beautiful view of Nuwera Eliya town. Clear deed, U.D.A. approved Property Plan, Clear Title Report, Fertile soil for cultivation too, 10×10 water tank on top of land. Ideal for holiday home or circuit bungalow.

Please contact by email or phone.

Email: mahintha2014@gmail.com

Phone: 61 409 909095 or US 323-327-8903

Willows Real Estate – Bella Vista, Sydney, NSW

4 adjacent sub-divided plots with serviced water and electricity – Located on Tewatte Road in Ragama

1 plot, 14.6 perches (369.27 square metres). @ 6 lakhs per perch (LKR 8, 760, 000) (AUD 74,871), with small house.

3 plots, 12 .4 perches (313.633 square metres). @ 6 lakhs per perch (LKR 7,440,000 each) (AUD 63,589 each). House with 5 bedrooms

Call Paul on 0419 034 855 (or +61 419 034 855 from overseas) to discuss in more depth.

Blue Ocean Group of Companies

IVY Residencies – Mt’Lavinia, Sri Lanka –

Home away from home in paradise

Benefit Property Group

House for Sale in Ja Ela

Fully furnished 3 bed bungalow – Rs 7,200,000

7 Perch land extent.

3 Bedrooms

Fully fitted pantry/kitchen equipped with 4 burner gas cooker/oven, Fridge-Freezer,

Microwave, Kettle and Utensils

Shower Cubical with Hot Water

Metal Grills on all windows, fanlights, front and back doors, for added security

In built concrete pillars for easy upstairs conversion

Brick construction

Off street parking for two cars

Well maintained throughout

24 Hr Security

Access to Swimming Pool

Clear title deeds

10 mins to Colombo-Katunayake Highway

Sold with all furniture and appliances.

Will consider unfurnished sales.

Contact: Jude

Email: njude1@gmail.com

Tel: +44 7990 530442

GREAT INVESTMENT

in a Teak Plantation at Vanathavilluwa on Puttlam

District Sri Lanka

A beautiful Teak Plantation located in Vanathavilluwa on Puttlam District for sale. Its located just 158 Km away from Colombo

TRILLIUM APARTMENT IN COLOMBO 8 FOR SALE

A large fully furnished & tenanted 3 bedroom apartment in the 4th floor of the park wing facing the swimming pool & the children’s park for sale.

– Area: 1,800 Sq Ft (largest size/corner)

– 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms

– Separate Maid’s quarters

– Fully Furnished

– Walking distance to British School in Colombo

– Able to sell with or without tenants

Sale Price: Rs. 55 Million (or equivalent in AUD)

Contact – +94 77 1061451/ +94 77 1061328

Email: sale.trillium@gmail.com

Contact eLanka : email: info@eLanka.com.au or call +614 02905275

if you like your property to be advertised on eLanka

DONATE to ELANKA

Do you like the content we provide?

If so, help us to continue to provide you with fresh new content to serve you even better!

with a small donation

Now we have made it even easier for you to contribute!. for Bank transfers…..

see eLanka Bank details below:

Direct Internet Transfer

A/C Name = eLanka

A/C No: = 003222426

BSB = 112 879

Click on the image below to donate

———————————-R-

LOVE & FRESH AIR – By Des Kelly

A favourite “quote” of mine, necessarily stated many times, as we go through life, for the simple reason that, one cannot expect the niceties of everything around, gratis.

READ MORE

Now we have made it even easier for you to contribute!. for Bank transfers…..

see eLanka Bank details below:

Direct Internet Transfer

A/C Name = eLanka

A/C No: = 003222426

BSB = 112 879

How Great Thou art – by Desmond Kelly

Digital Download

Only $2.50

Only in Sri Lanka – By Gloria Meltzer

Sale Price $20

My latest book, titled ‘ONLY IN SRI LANKA’, was published by Jojo Publishing in September this year. This story is based on my introduction to Sri Lankan life, its culture & customs, as experienced by my Singhalese daughter-in-law, my Australian son, and my three Aussie/Sri Lankan grandsons. It’s the story of village life, the time of the civil war and the tsunami. It’s the story of coming to terms with losing my family to another culture and another country.

Especially for You

by Desmond Kelly

3 CD pack

$35 includes free shipping

“Especially for you” my friends & fans everywhere, proudly presented by eLanka & “your’s truly”, a series of CDs featuring songs I have hand-picked from the hundreds I have sung, composed & recorded over all these years. Each “single” CD contains at least 20 songs. Additional ones are just a bonus.

Become part of Australia’s largest Online Sri Lankan community

You can also call Neil on 0402 905 275 (Australia) or +61 402905275 (from overseas)

or email: Neil@eLanka.com.au

for your advertising enquiries.

Please click here or on the image below to read eLanka Newsletter