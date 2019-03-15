Ray Williams med rel – $100,000 to support the Children’s Festival

Friday, 15 March 2019

$100,000 TO SUPPORT THE CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL

The Children’s Festival will benefit from $100,000 over four years thanks to the NSW Liberals & Nationals Government.

Minister for Multiculturalism Ray Williams said he was delighted to be supporting the event attended by more than 10,000 people each year.

“The NSW Liberals & Nationals Government will continue to support the Children’s Festival, which brings together more than 35 youth groups from diverse backgrounds,” Mr Williams said.

“It has been a pleasure to attend the Children’s Festival, and I look forward to joining in on the celebrations with the community again in the future.”

Liberal Candidate for East Hills Wendy Lindsay said the funding demonstrated the NSW Liberals & Nationals Government’s commitment to supporting multicultural communities.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for our youth to share their talents and culture with the broader NSW community,” Ms Lindsay said.

“This funding will ensure there is a strong future for the Children’s Festival and the event will benefit small businesses and the local tourism economy.”

Children’s Festival President Thuat Nguyen OAM, welcomed the funding announcement.

“This is great news for the Children’s Festival. The funding will support us to meet the costs of staging the festival and help hire cleaners to maintain the ovals, and parking marshals to monitor the car park and surrounding streets,” Mr Nguyen said.

The festival is held annually in Sydney, Bankstown and Campbelltown.

Over the last year, the NSW Liberals & Nationals Government has provided more than $23 million to multicultural communities.

MEDIA: Nomiky Panayiotakis 0418 680 775