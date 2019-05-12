eLanka Newsletter: May 2019 2nd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

Shemara Wikramanayake: Australia’s $17mln female executive tops pay list – By Angela Priestley

Macquarie’s Shemara Wikramanayake gives all women something to celebrate as she tops the list for executive pay. Women’s Agenda’s Angela Priestley tells us more.By Angela Priestley (financy – women’s money matters)

There’s nothing like playing ‘spot the women’ when it comes to lists ranking the salaries of those in the mega-rich stratosphere.

“NATIONAL ANTHEMS”(AS THEY SHOULD BE SUNG) – By Des Kelly

It was the “Australia Day” The Cricketing Test Match between Australia and Sri Lanka, held at the Adelaide Oval in 1996, a memorable year, in that, it was also the very first time a “Visiting Team” National Anthem was both played and sung at a sporting event, on Australia Day, a practice that has now become a tradition……

.

MasterChef Contestant DEE WILLIAMS LAUNCHES YOUTUBE CHANNEL – DEE-LICIOUS Story by Marie Pietersz, Melbourne

MasterChef Judge Matt Preston’s reaction to Dee’s dish of Sri Lankan chicken curry, dhal and coconut sambol, is about to take on a life of its own, when Dee launches her YouTube channel Dee-licious on Wednesday, 8 May. Dee’s short but very happy time on MasterChef has had a very positive experience on her, so I will follow this up in my personal and candid chat with her.

.

Sri Lanka Easter bombings: I came face-to-face with the bomber who nearly killed us – By Haneke Manoharan

They brushed past us, moments before the first explosion.

We knew we had come face-to-face with them, but we didn’t realise how close they were until we saw the CCTV footage of the Shangri-La on the news.

A horrific Easter that will never be forgotten – BY TREVINE RODRIGO IN MELBOURNE

Never in anyone’s wildest imagination would they expect a religious visit to Church to proclaim and rejoice in the Resurrection of the risen Lord would end in brutal mass murder, chaos and mayhem as Sri Lanka’s Christians experienced on Easter Sunday, a day never to be forgotten for all the wrong reasons.

Rise Up Sri Lanka – by Rukshan Perera

“Rise Up Sri Lanka”, a song dedicated to those who said good bye to us on Easter Sunday 21st April 2019, those who survived the brutal attacks, and to their families. In their name, let us all (Sri Lankan communities, races and religions) together rise up in love, unity, respect and harmony and rebuild our beautiful country, Sri Lanka. Composed and sung by Rukshan Perera, Backup Vocals Sohan Weerasinghe and Choro Calibre. Music by Rukshan….

.

A tribute to Brian Pereira By brother Lorenz Pereira. Both outstanding sportsmen from Sri Lanka

Remembering Bryan

Eustace Bryan Pereira passed away on 3 April 2019 at the age of 78, quite unexpectedly, but peacefully, with dignity and with no fuss in keeping with his gentle character and laconic lifestyle. Bryan operated in a by-gone time capsule setting his own agenda, quite oblivious to the topsy turvy and goings on of the environment around him.He was blessed with simplicity and humility, like his Father, and was unbothered with the triviality of inconsequential occurings of daily life. Indeed a most pragmatic and philosophical path to a contented lifestyle………..

Daily walk is the Panacea for good health & Longevity Good advice by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Martin Luther Jr said it differently-

“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” Martin Luther King Jr..

Maxie’s Corner – eLanka Cartoons by Max Gerreyn

