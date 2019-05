“STORIES IN SONG – SERIES 2019.”ELVIS IS ALIVE” – BY Des Kelly

HE DIED SO VERY YOUNG, SO MANY YEARS AGO, BUT TO MILLIONS OF HIS “FANS” ELVIS IS ALIVE. THEY STILL CELEBRATE HIS MUSIC, HIS FILMS, HIS CHARISMA, THEY STILL VISIT HIS HOME, GRACELAND, EVERY CHANCE THEY GET, MY ELDEST SON, MICHAEL, TO MY KNOWLEDGE, HAS EVERY SINGLE ELVIS RECORDING EVER MADE.THE KING OF ROCK N ROLL STILL LIVES IN THE MINDS OF COUNTLESS PEOPLE, AND DESERVEDLY SO, BECAUSE, WHEN “DOING HIS THING” IN HIS HEYDAY, NO-ONE COULD TOUCH ELVIS PRESLEY, ON STAGE OR ON SCREEN.

SINCE HE PASSED AWAY, IN HIS EARLY “FORTIES”, THERE HAS NEVER BEEN A LACK OF IMPERSONATORS WHO HAVE TRIED TO EMULATE ELVIS, ALL AROUND THE WORLD. THERE HAVE BEEN VERY GOOD ONES, THERE HAVE BEEN MANY BAD ONES, BUT I WILL SAY THIS FOR ALL OF THEM. EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM HAS TRIED TO EMULATE THEIR ICON, SIMPLY BECAUSE THEY LOVED HIM FOR THE ENTERTAINER THAT HE WAS.

I HAVE WATCHED MANY “ELVISES” IN ACTION, OVER THE YEARS, BUT ANDY KAUFMAN, INTRODUCED BY NONE OTHER THAN JOHNNY CASH, HAS TO BE THE BEST THAT I’VE SEEN. LADIES & GENTLEMEN, BOYS & GIRLS, & ALL MY READERS EVERYWHERE, ESPECIALLY OUR E’LANKA MEMBERS, HERE HE IS, “ELVIS LIVES AGAIN”

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief)—eLanka.