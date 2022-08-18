Emergency Regulations will be lifted- President- by Mahinda Aluthgedera

Source:Dailynews

President Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday expressed confidence that it will be possible to lift the Emergency Regulations by the end of this week.

Pointing out that the country is coming back to stable level, he said in a such a context there was no need to extend the state of emergency.

The President was speaking at the Organisation of Professionals Associations of Sri Lanka (OPA) annual conference and awards ceremony at Cinnamon Lakeside Hotel, Colombo.

Speaking further, the President pointed out that many measures are being taken for the progress of the country and the support of all Parties was needed for the effort.

He also said that the government is focusing on establishing a diaspora office in Sri Lanka in order to get the support of the diaspora for Sri Lanka’s future development. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Minister of Justice Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, Member of Parliament Eran Wickramaratne, former Minister John Amaratunga, Chairman of OPA Dulitha Perera, General Secretary Upali Jayawardena and others attended the event.