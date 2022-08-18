MCA Committee Masters beat Singer Sri Lanka Masters- by Herbert Perera

Source:Dailynews

Mahesh Wijewardene, Group CEO – Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC (second from left) seen handing over the Singer – MCA Challenge Trophy to Nalin Wickramasinghe, President MCA (second from right) while Shanil Perera, Director Marketing – Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC (extreme left) and Sirosha Gunathilake, Vice President MCA (extreme right) look on. PICTURE BY – HERBERT PERERA

A thundering century in 49 balls, inclusive of 6 sixes and 12 fours, by dashing batsman Namal Seneviratne and a mesmerizing spell of brilliant leg spin bowling by Mahesh de Alwis, 4 overs 14 runs and 4 wickets guided the MCA

Committee Masters to a comprehensive 81 runs win over Singer Sri Lanka Masters in the Inaugural Annual Twenty 20 Cricket Encounter, played for the “Singer-MCA” Challenge Trophy, concluded at the MCA grounds recently.

Namal Seneviratne was engaged in an aggressive 115 runs stand for the second wicket in 73 balls with Punnyakantha Abeygunasekera (42 in 38 balls, inclusive of 4 fours) which propelled the MCA Masters total to 188 for 2 wickets in 20 overs.

The Singer Masters batsmen did not have much to offer to the varied MCA Masters bowling attack spearheaded by Lakmal de Silva (Medium pace bowler 3 overs 8 runs) Anush Perera (off spin bowler 3 overs 17 runs and 2 wickets and

Samantha de Mel (medium pace bowler 3 overs 19 runs and 2 wickets) initially and Mahesh de Alwis putting the final touches, restricting them to 107 for 8 wickets in 20 overs.

All three special awards were bagged by the MCA Masters – Mahesh de Alwis (Best Bowler), Punnyakantha Abeygunasekera (Best Batsman) and Namal Seneviratne (Man of the Match).

Chief Scores:

MCA Masters – 188 for 2 in 20 overs (Namal Seneviratne 100 rtd. not out,Tarindra Kaluperuma 18, Punnyakantha Abeygunasekera 42 rtd not out)

Singer SL Masters – 107 for 8 in 20 overs (Manjula Silva 21, Sujith Sirimanne 12, Buddhika Perera 21 rtd hurt, Jude Francis 18, Anush Perera 2 for 17, Samantha de Mel 2 for 19, Mahesh de Alwis 4 for 14)