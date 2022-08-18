Three News Items on Sri Lanka’s Crisis in The Economist-by Michael Roberts

O n the evening of July 21st, a relaxed mood prevailed in Sri Lanka’s presidential secretariat on the seafront of Colombo, the capital. A handful of protesters milled about in the entrance hall, which they had occupied on July 9th and turned into a library full of donated books. They said they were planning to return the premises to the state the following day, having succeeded in driving from office Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the disgraced former president.

The new government had other ideas. Not long after, in the early hours of July 22nd, soldiers and police in riot gear evicted the remaining protesters from the building, tore down their tents outside and put up metal barricades. They arrested several protesters and injured a handful badly enough to send them to hospital.



TWO:From The ECONOMIST magazine, Summer Issue, 30 July – 12th August … & the Mid-August Issue – entitled ” The hard road back”