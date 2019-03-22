Thursday, 21 March 2019

EXTRA FUNDING BOOST FOR COMMUNITY LANGUAGE SCHOOLS

More than 34,000 students across NSW are learning a second language thanks to a record $17.8 million investment in Community Language Schools by the NSW Liberals & Nationals Government.

Minister for Multiculturalism Ray Williams today announced an additional $200,000 investment to support the NSW Federation of Community Language Schools — an investment made possible by the strong economic management of the NSW Liberals & Nationals Government.

Mr Williams said in NSW we speak more than 200 languages and Community Language Schools play a vital role in sharing heritage and culture with future generations.

“Learning a second language not only expands a student’s cultural awareness, but can lead to better academic results and improve career opportunities,” Mr Williams said.

“We’re also making it easier for kids to learn a second language by introducing the $100 Creative Kids Voucher which can be used at Community Language Schools.

“Under Labor, Community Language School students would suffer because Labor’s promise is just one-third of the $210 per student that the NSW Liberals & Nationals Government currently invests.”

Member for Parramatta Geoff Lee said there were more than 1400 students already benefiting from Community Language Schools in Parramatta.

“The NSW Liberals & Nationals Government is committed to investing in Community Language Schools which connect thousands of young Australians to the language, heritage and culture of their community,” Dr Lee said.

Liberal candidate for Granville Tony Issa said he was delighted funding will support local Community Language Schools.

“I am thrilled this new funding will support children in the Community Language Schools program, including more than 1450 students who currently attend the program in Granville,” Mr Issa said.

President of the NSW Federation of Community Language Schools Lucia Johns said the NSW Liberals & Nationals Government is investing record amounts in Community Language Schools, ensuring students have an opportunity to learn a second language.

“The NSW Liberals & Nationals Government understands the importance of ensuring bilingual students are equipped with the tools they need to succeed in a global market,” Ms Johns said

In addition to the $17.8 million the NSW Liberals & Nationals Government have invested in Community Language Schools, the NSW Government has also provided $10.9 million to develop syllabuses, provide training for teachers, deliver oversight for the Community Language Schools program, and help establish the Sydney Institute for Community Languages Education at the University of Sydney.

