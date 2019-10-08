







Farewell Dinner to ever popular Hon. Lal Wickrematunge Please enjoy and share

Hon. Lal Wickrematunga has been the most popular Consul General we have ever had in Sydney.He has been accorded with many felicitation-farewell parties, by business associations, combined community associations and old school associations and many private parties.



Lastly, this is what I have to say about our most popular Consul General who has been associating with the Sri Lankan community much more than the previous consuls.Lal has been Consul General in Sydney for nearly four years. He has been successful in uniting all ethnic communities under one Sri Lankan banner. He has also tirelessly supported all community events and has showcased Sri Lanka at a high-level judging by the excellent National Day events.



He has brought professionalism into the Consulate and the staff are now very attentive, courteous and efficient. He leaves a high-quality legacy which hopefully be maintained in the future.Affable and ever approachable we will miss him and wish him the very best in Sri Lanka