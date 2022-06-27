Hail the Sri Lankan Cricket Fans: Joe Paiva’s Pictorial Applause from Adelaide:- by Michael Roberts

Joe Paiva’s Colourful Applause from Adelaide

Congratulations the People of Lanka for welcoming the Aussies with open arms and warm hospitality. This is the Sri Lankan way.

Cricket Australia take special note and reciprocate, when overseas teams grace our great, multicultural continent…. Australia. In the past Australia has treated foreign team shabbily. That now must change. It is sport not war. Sri Lanka despite its dire situation has shown the world how it should be done.

ICC take note. Black, brown, white or yellow we are all human beings under our exterior. HUMANITY. One binding factor, universal thread is sport … cricket. Bat , ball and stumps and the pitch in the centre…………

………. Joe Paiva, in Adelaide