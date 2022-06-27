Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Michael Roberts  ⁄  Hail the Sri Lankan Cricket Fans: Joe Paiva’s Pictorial Applause from Adelaide:-by Michael Roberts

Hail the Sri Lankan Cricket Fans: Joe Paiva’s Pictorial Applause from Adelaide:-by Michael Roberts

Jun 27, 2022 Posted by In Michael Roberts Tagged

Hail the Sri Lankan Cricket Fans: Joe Paiva’s Pictorial Applause from Adelaide:-by Michael Roberts

Michael Roberts

Joe Paiva’s Colourful Applause from Adelaide

Congratulations the People of Lanka for welcoming the Aussies with open arms and warm hospitality. This is the Sri Lankan way.

 Cricket Australia take special note and reciprocate, when overseas teams grace our  great, multicultural continent…. Australia. In the past Australia has treated foreign team shabbily. That now must change. It is sport not war. Sri Lanka despite its dire situation has shown the world how it should be done.

 

ICC take note. Black, brown, white or yellow  we are all human beings under our exterior. HUMANITY. One binding factor, universal thread is sport … cricket. Bat , ball and stumps and the pitch in the centre…………
………. Joe Paiva, in  Adelaide 

Comments are closed.