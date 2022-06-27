Sri Lanka Crisis Light of Hope – By Dr harold Gunatillake

The indomitable world around us Nations helping with a mighty rush An island separated by ethnic clashes United, with no more bashes A great future awaits our masses

*Tamil Nadu sends aid worth nearly Rs 400MN which includes a consignment with rice, milk powder, medicine, and more consignments of essentials Sri Lanka today received a consignment of humanitarian aid worth over 3 billion Sri

Lankan rupees from India.

*The 15,000 MT consignment includes rice, milk powder, and essential medicines, according to the Indian High Commission. The Indian High Commission said that Sri Lanka would receive more assistance in the future.

Ambassadors of the European Union (EU) called on President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Palace in Colombo on 24th June. “Consider European countries as friends of Sri Lanka….” “Will assist at this difficult time….”

The delegation members pointed out that a strong message about the plans for building the country’s economy will undoubtedly pave the way for the international community to assist Sri Lanka.

Nearly 90% of the country’s population lives in rural areas, and 75% of those people depend on agriculture. The President said that by providing them with the required fertiliser and fuel, many problems and issues related to the food supply could be solved.

Steps have been taken to provide uncultivated government lands to those interested in agriculture as a solution to the land issue. President Rajapaksa explained the initiatives launched by the Government to provide a lasting solution considering the humanitarian situation that had arisen after the war, as well as the fair manner maintained in enforcing the law without any party affiliation and interfering with the Ambassadors.

Several areas, including investment, tourism and education, were discussed. EU Ambassador to Sri Lanka Denis Chaibi, Eric Lavertu, Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka, Rita Mannella, Ambassador of Italy, Norwegian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Trine Jøranli Eskedal, Tanja Gonggrijp, Ambassador for the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Ambassador of the Republic of Germany Holger Lothar Seubert, Victor Chiujdea, Ambassador of Romania, Ambassador of Turkey Rakibe Şekercioğlu, Swiss Ambassador to Sri Lanka Dominik Furgler, Chief of Staff to the President Anura Dissanayake and Admiral Jayanath Colombage were also present at this discussion.

Sri Lanka held a special place in Shane Warne’s heart, says his brother

As reported by Bipin Dani The brother of the late Australian cricketing great Shane Warne, said that Sri Lanka

held a special place in his brother’s heart, being involved in relief efforts soon after the 2004 tsunami that hit the country.

Jason Warne, and his wife Shay, are scheduled to be at the first Test Sri LankaAustralia Test next week, dedicated to the former Australia leg-spinner who died following a heart attack in March. Sri Lanka Tourism has planned a special event during the first Test match, which starts on Wednesday (29)

The Test series between the two nations is played for the Warne-Muralitharan trophy.

“I know Sri Lanka held a special place in Shane’s heart. Galle was one of his favorite grounds, and he was distraught by the devastating Tsunami in 2004,” Jason said. “He just wanted to help in whatever way he could. Shane would be humbled by how he is remembered in Sri Lanka and the respect they are showing him.”

“On behalf of our family, I would like to thank Sri Lankan Cricket and Sri Lanka Tourism for planning to honour my brother, Shane, during the first Test starting next.

A high-level US delegation’s visit to SL commences. Top US delegation to visit Sri Lanka to help island nation avert crisis

A high-level delegation, including officials from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Department of State, arrived in Sri Lanka on the 26th morning for a three-day official visit.

Members of the delegation include Deputy Assistant Secretary of Treasury for Asia Robert Kaproth and Ambassador Kelly Keiderling, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia.

The visitors will meet with a wide range of political representatives, economists, and international organisations in Sri Lanka from June 26- 29, the U.S. Embassy in Colombo says. In all their meetings, they will explore the most effective ways for the U.S. to support Sri Lankans in need, Sri Lankans working to resolve the current economic crisis, and Sri Lankans planning for a sustainable and inclusive economy for the future U.S. Embassy said further.

Over the past two weeks, the U.S. has announced $120 million in new financing for Sri Lankan small and medium-sized businesses, a $27 million contribution to Sri Lanka’s dairy industry and $5.75 million in humanitarian assistance to help those hit hardest by the economic crisis.

So, viewers, the situation is not bleak; India and the US, with the help of other countries, will give us financial assistance until we become sustainable. There will be some consolation during the tourist season; we should harvest a fair amount of foreign exchange, provided we can provide an ideal situation to make them comfortable.

Young people leaving the country in loads will also bring in dollars, in addition to the dollars from the middle East workers. I was hoping for a great future again.

Stay safe, and goodbye for now.

