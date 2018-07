Kuwaiti couple rejects to quarantine dog, attacks Customs officials Five officials of the Customs Department including a woman were hospitalized today after they were allegedly assaulted by a Kuwaiti couple at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) when they were requested to quarantine their pet dog.

Police arrest 3,325 suspects in special operation Police arrested 3,325 suspects in connection with various illegal activities in a special operation conducted islandwide from Thursday night to this morning, Police Media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

No proposal to take controlling stake in Mattala Airport: India The Civil Aviation Ministry of India on Thursday said that there is no proposal under consideration for the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to buy a controlling stake in Sri Lanka's Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport, the Economic Times reported.

Danushka suspended from six int'l matches The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today announced that it has suspended Danushka Gunathilake from six international cricket matches for breaching the ‘player code of conduct and contractual obligation’.