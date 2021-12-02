Homegrown sleepwear brand, Mackly, opens first retail store at One Galle Face

Premium sleepwear brand Mackly opened its first retail store in Sri Lanka at the One Galle Face Mall, Colombo. Mackly – which specializes in sleepwear, loungewear and innerwear – has built a loyal following over the years retailing within department stores and growing a robust presence online. The store is located on the fourth floor and was opened in response to numerous customer requests for an in-person store and the convenience to browse and shop.

“The past two years have especially emphasized the need for style, quality and comfort in the clothing we wear at home. For seven years, Mackly has made a name by selling comfortable and superior sleepwear. Our product line, ranges, and business have evolved intuitively and strategically, always attuned to customers’ needs. Our first retail store gives a face and physical space to a well-loved brand, is accessible at a central location and offers customers the opportunity to examine our fabrics and designs in-person. We’re very excited about interacting with and meeting our customers while expanding our offerings,” said Mackly Founder Sharmila Srikumar.

The new store was inaugurated in the presence of well-wishers, customers and members of the media.

Roshanie J Moraes – Executive Vice President of John Keells Holdings and Chairperson – Sri Lanka Association of Shopping Malls; Nisha Ramnani – Founder, Aiyaana Jewellery; Marian De Zoysa – Powerweight lifter representing Sri Lanka and Maya Mahubani – Grandmother and one of Mackly’s first customers graced the event as Chief Guests. The Chief Guests were women who have carved a space for themselves in their chosen fields in their own inimitable way and have been a part of Mackly’s journey since its inception.

Mackly initially began with children’s’ sleepwear. Its subsequent collections for women and men were launched in response to overwhelming requests from its clients for sleepwear with the same comfort, style and safety standards. Mackly Sleepwear is especially designed for tropical weather with 100% breathable cotton material. Each piece goes through a needle and metal detector for safety, and is phthalate and allergy free. All clothes have heat seals in place of labels to avoid discomfort, and each piece is tested for colour fastness and shrinkage. There is considerable effort spent in rigorously testing and updating fabrics and standards as comfort is a priority for the brand.

At its first retail outlet customers can expect a one-stop shop for a richer, deeper sleep and lounging experience.

An expansive collection of all things sleepwear for children, men and women as well as a super fine collection of kids’ innerwear will be available at the store. Further, the Seda Luxe satin collection for ladies will also be available for those looking for sleepwear with oomph, style and luxury. Apart from comfortable clothing, Mackly also intends to offer products to make sleeping and relaxation at home a pleasurable and restful experience – customers can also browse sleep accessories and carefully curated candles, soaps and teas at the store.

Mackly’s latest holiday collection and Christmas styles will be on offer in time for the season.

Mackly is located on Level 4, Unit 4 at the One Galle Face Mall, Colombo 2. For more info: www.mackly.lk

Captions:

# Names(L-R) Mackly 1 Roshanie, Maya, Sharmila, Marian & Nisha Mackly 2 Mackly – Level 4, Unit 4, One Galle Face Mall, Colombo 02 Mackly 3 Mackly – Level 4, Unit 4, One Galle Face Mall, Colombo 02 Mackly 4 Sharmila Srikumar Mackly 5 Aku and Gina Mackly 6 Roshanie & Stefan Mackly 7 Sharmila Srikumar with her family Mackly 8 Laxmi, Sharmila & Anju Mackly 9 Sharmila & Rukshi Mackly 10 Roshanie, Maya, Sharmila, Marian & Nisha Mackly 11 Shalini & Malaka Mackly 12 Amanee Mackly 13 Gina Mackly 14 Durga Mackly 15 Sajda Mackly 16 Harini, Asha & Hasaini Mackly 17 Shehara Mackly 18 Randhini Mackly 19 Shermali Mackly 20 Reshan & Natharlea Mackly 21 Oshani Mackly 22 Tuwani & Sharmila Mackly 23 Bishmi, Nishi, Nadi & Sandy Mackly 24 Marian De Zoysa Mackly 25 Nisha Mackly 26 Sajaeira Mackly 27 Sharmila & Maya Mackly 28 Maya Mahubani Mackly 29 Rukshi Mackly 30 Tania Mackly 31 Roshi Mackly 32 Sharmila & Nadiyah Mackly 33 Sharmila Mackly 34 Sandaru & Shaivi Mackly 35 Sharmila & Danu Mackly 36 Danu Mackly 37 Tuwani Mackly 38 Mahika & Shimi Mackly 39 Adhisha & Hansa Mackly 40 Sandy Mackly 41 Nadira Mackly 42 Bishmi Mackly 43 Nishi Mackly 44 Kumudu Mackly 45 Harshini & sharmini Mackly 46 Treshan Mackly 47 Harini, Nisha, Sharmila & Marian Mackly 48 Harini & Marian Mackly 49 Gina & Asampath Mackly 50 Mahesh, Sakunthala, Mithila, Rashan, Sharmila, Malathi & Indika Mackly 51 Mahesh, Mithila, Rashan, Sharmila, Malathi & Hasitha Mackly 52 Aku, Deepu & Sri Kumar Mackly 53 Bindhu, Sharmila, Deepu



