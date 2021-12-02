Homegrown sleepwear brand, Mackly, opens first retail store at One Galle Face
Premium sleepwear brand Mackly opened its first retail store in Sri Lanka at the One Galle Face Mall, Colombo. Mackly – which specializes in sleepwear, loungewear and innerwear – has built a loyal following over the years retailing within department stores and growing a robust presence online. The store is located on the fourth floor and was opened in response to numerous customer requests for an in-person store and the convenience to browse and shop.
“The past two years have especially emphasized the need for style, quality and comfort in the clothing we wear at home. For seven years, Mackly has made a name by selling comfortable and superior sleepwear. Our product line, ranges, and business have evolved intuitively and strategically, always attuned to customers’ needs. Our first retail store gives a face and physical space to a well-loved brand, is accessible at a central location and offers customers the opportunity to examine our fabrics and designs in-person. We’re very excited about interacting with and meeting our customers while expanding our offerings,” said Mackly Founder Sharmila Srikumar.
The new store was inaugurated in the presence of well-wishers, customers and members of the media.
Roshanie J Moraes – Executive Vice President of John Keells Holdings and Chairperson – Sri Lanka Association of Shopping Malls; Nisha Ramnani – Founder, Aiyaana Jewellery; Marian De Zoysa – Powerweight lifter representing Sri Lanka and Maya Mahubani – Grandmother and one of Mackly’s first customers graced the event as Chief Guests. The Chief Guests were women who have carved a space for themselves in their chosen fields in their own inimitable way and have been a part of Mackly’s journey since its inception.
Mackly initially began with children’s’ sleepwear. Its subsequent collections for women and men were launched in response to overwhelming requests from its clients for sleepwear with the same comfort, style and safety standards. Mackly Sleepwear is especially designed for tropical weather with 100% breathable cotton material. Each piece goes through a needle and metal detector for safety, and is phthalate and allergy free. All clothes have heat seals in place of labels to avoid discomfort, and each piece is tested for colour fastness and shrinkage. There is considerable effort spent in rigorously testing and updating fabrics and standards as comfort is a priority for the brand.
At its first retail outlet customers can expect a one-stop shop for a richer, deeper sleep and lounging experience.
An expansive collection of all things sleepwear for children, men and women as well as a super fine collection of kids’ innerwear will be available at the store. Further, the Seda Luxe satin collection for ladies will also be available for those looking for sleepwear with oomph, style and luxury. Apart from comfortable clothing, Mackly also intends to offer products to make sleeping and relaxation at home a pleasurable and restful experience – customers can also browse sleep accessories and carefully curated candles, soaps and teas at the store.
Mackly’s latest holiday collection and Christmas styles will be on offer in time for the season.
Mackly is located on Level 4, Unit 4 at the One Galle Face Mall, Colombo 2. For more info: www.mackly.lk
Captions:
|#
|Names(L-R)
|Mackly 1
|Roshanie, Maya, Sharmila, Marian & Nisha
|Mackly 2
|Mackly – Level 4, Unit 4, One Galle Face Mall, Colombo 02
|Mackly 3
|Mackly – Level 4, Unit 4, One Galle Face Mall, Colombo 02
|Mackly 4
|Sharmila Srikumar
|Mackly 5
|Aku and Gina
|Mackly 6
|Roshanie & Stefan
|Mackly 7
|Sharmila Srikumar with her family
|Mackly 8
|Laxmi, Sharmila & Anju
|Mackly 9
|Sharmila & Rukshi
|Mackly 10
|Roshanie, Maya, Sharmila, Marian & Nisha
|Mackly 11
|Shalini & Malaka
|Mackly 12
|Amanee
|Mackly 13
|Gina
|Mackly 14
|Durga
|Mackly 15
|Sajda
|Mackly 16
|Harini, Asha & Hasaini
|Mackly 17
|Shehara
|Mackly 18
|Randhini
|Mackly 19
|Shermali
|Mackly 20
|Reshan & Natharlea
|Mackly 21
|Oshani
|Mackly 22
|Tuwani & Sharmila
|Mackly 23
|Bishmi, Nishi, Nadi & Sandy
|Mackly 24
|Marian De Zoysa
|Mackly 25
|Nisha
|Mackly 26
|Sajaeira
|Mackly 27
|Sharmila & Maya
|Mackly 28
|Maya Mahubani
|Mackly 29
|Rukshi
|Mackly 30
|Tania
|Mackly 31
|Roshi
|Mackly 32
|Sharmila & Nadiyah
|Mackly 33
|Sharmila
|Mackly 34
|Sandaru & Shaivi
|Mackly 35
|Sharmila & Danu
|Mackly 36
|Danu
|Mackly 37
|Tuwani
|Mackly 38
|Mahika & Shimi
|Mackly 39
|Adhisha & Hansa
|Mackly 40
|Sandy
|Mackly 41
|Nadira
|Mackly 42
|Bishmi
|Mackly 43
|Nishi
|Mackly 44
|Kumudu
|Mackly 45
|Harshini & sharmini
|Mackly 46
|Treshan
|Mackly 47
|Harini, Nisha, Sharmila & Marian
|Mackly 48
|Harini & Marian
|Mackly 49
|Gina & Asampath
|Mackly 50
|Mahesh, Sakunthala, Mithila, Rashan, Sharmila, Malathi & Indika
|Mackly 51
|Mahesh, Mithila, Rashan, Sharmila, Malathi & Hasitha
|Mackly 52
|Aku, Deepu & Sri Kumar
|Mackly 53
|Bindhu, Sharmila, Deepu