The Body Shop Sri Lanka launches all-new VEGAN range of Body Butters

The Body Shop Sri Lanka released its exciting new range of vegan body butters at a launch event held at its Colombo City Centre store on Thursday, introducing eight updated flavours for one of the brand’s most iconic and best-selling product lines. Originally introduced nearly three decades ago, the newly revamped products feature 100% vegan ingredients, a longer lasting efficacy, and wholly sustainable packaging.

At the launch, guests, key influencers, and members of the media were able to get better acquainted with the nourishing new formulas. With this new range, The Body Shop is asking its customers to “Go Love Yourself.” Enriched with body-loving formulas, each updated body butter promises intense moisturisation for a whopping 96 hours, and without the stickiness that is often associated with thicker creams. Made with 95% natural-origin ingredients, these vegan-friendly flavours just melt into the skin to instantly nourish and rejuvenate. The scoop, spread, and slather is a sensory experience in itself, but also leaves behind a naturally beautiful afterglow and of course, softer, smoother and great-smelling skin.

Just as every unique body deserves to be loved, so does the planet. In addition to creating high-quality skincare, bodycare, haircare, and cosmetics, The Body Shop are also industry pioneers in its commitment to generating positive economic, social and environmental impact. With this new collection in particular, The Body Shop harnesses the nourishing power of Community Fair Trade shea butter from the Tungteiya Women’s Association in northern Ghana, helping to provide financial independence for Ghanaian women. With regards to sustainability, all products in the new line come housed in a tub made of 100% recycled plastic – including Community Fair Trade recycled plastic collected off the streets of Bengaluru by India’s marginalized waste-pickers- and aluminium lids – making this the brand’s most environment-friendly product range to date.

The Body Shop customers in Sri Lanka can choose from a wide range of these newly released flavours. For sensitive skin types, the Almond Milk Body Butter -enriched with Community Trade almond milk and oil from Spain- gently soothes and nourishes dry and sensitive skin with its creamy and great-smelling formula. Argan Body Butter for very dry skin is another lifesaver. Formulated with organic babassu oil from Brazil, this nutty product provides intense and lasting moisturisation, to bid dryness ‘good riddance!’ once and for all. Made with sustainably sourced Hass avocado oil and Community Fair Trade shea butter, the new Avocado Body Butter helps nourish dry skin. For a natural looking glow opt for the intensely creamy Moringa Body Butter, or the Shea Body Butter for seriously dry skin.

Normal skin types can choose from fragrant British Rose Body Butter –made with English rose extract, citrusy Satsuma Body Butter with satsuma oil from Argentina, or Strawberry Body Butter made with strawberry seed oil. While they all make your skin feel loved like it has never been before, each with its unique scent also leaves behind a unique scent trail that will have noses turning.

The newly released body butter range -as well as all other bath and body collections- are available at The Body Shop flagship store on Bagatale Road, Odel in Alexandra Place, the Kandy City Centre, and at the Colombo City Centre in Colombo 02.