Festive season looking good

While health authorities, here, paint a rather bleak picture of the local scene, in the leadup to the festive period, Sri Lankans, Down Under, are gearing themselves up to enjoy the festive action…or will Omicron be a spoiler!

Trevine Rodrigo, generally referred to as the man-about-town, in Melbourne, has this to say about the forthcoming activities…

Fun loving Melburnians, who have been starved of interaction and entertainment, over the past two years, due to Covid restrictions, can look forward to a brighter New Year, and a hope for better things in ’22.

The effects of the crippling pandemic have had an adverse effect on millions of outgoing people. So much so, that there is an evident split in the reaction to it. Not all are in the mindset of going out, anymore, while others are going berserk, enjoying the new freedom that has now opened up.

Sri Lankan expats, in Melbourne, who have endured the longest lockdown in the world, are breathing a sigh of relief (and hoping), that this year will be a little bit close to norm, unlike last year and worse, the year before.

Several dance organisers have sprung into action, with expansive plans to usher in the New Year.

Bertie Ekanaike, and the VOC, with Esric Jackson, have lined up the Grand on Cathies Lane in Wantirna, for what must draw the biggest crowds, with Covid protocols being observed.

Back from a lengthy sojourn, in Perth, visiting his daughter and grandkids, Esric Jackson was bubbling with newfound enthusiasm as he wades back into what he loves doing best, being in the thick of things in Melbourne’s busy entertainment activity, of which he is a livewire.

“We are planning to give guests a night to remember as we usher in a New Year that will surpass and lighten up the dark two years, we endured in the past,” he says.

Together with the organisers, Esric and the team, led by VOC President Anton De Costa, are leaving no stone unturned to make this New Year’s Eve memorable..

Guests will also be treated to a live streaming of the Melbourne fireworks display, as the countdown to the New Year begins.

Fantastic dance band Replay-6 and, probably the best country band, No Limit, will be raring to go, music-wise, after a long layoff from public appearances.

Esric Jackson will feature alongside both bands, and they will join hands to usher in the New Year with a medley of traditional songs sung for decades at 31st night dances.

The very talented Sonali Lindsay, Chris Mant and Cloud Nine will be in action at Gaelic Park, in Keysborough, at an Anglo-Indian event that is also expected to draw a packed house. Chris and Sonali are excited to be invited to perform at the Indian event, ahead of some top Indian talent in Melbourne.

News from Sydney indicates that maestro Desmond de Silva will travel to Melbourne, raring to go at ‘The Sri Lounge’ in the Docklands, which is in the heart of the Melbourne CBD.

I am informed that the event is already sold out. Such is the following of one of Sri Lanka’s icons, whose popularity continues to hold strong, unwaveringly, by his countless fans. The venue also has the added attraction of the lavish New Year’s Eve fireworks display which is a major drawcard to Melburnians each year.

Being housebound for most of the past two years, due to the lockdown, Desmond has been working hard in the unfamiliar and difficult closed confines. adapting to hatch up some exciting surprises for his fans, who are usually happy with the numerous hits he has produced, in an unforgettable career, spanning several decades.

“Whilst in lockdown, I had a lot of time to think about new material. And,with a lot of encouragement, I embraced technology and have produced video clips and audio tracks for my Official YouTube channel,” said Desmond.

“Rested, and with renewed spirit, I am very excited to get back on stage and perform to a live audience. It is especially significant to be able to help fans usher in 2022 with renewed hope for the year ahead,” he added.

The popular Walawwa, in Melbourne, will have Cherrie Chamari and BE Sharpe for their New Year’s Eve event and guests can expect a homely welcome, filled with a great cuisine and a great musical set up that is extremely popular.