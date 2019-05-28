







Hopper Nite

WE are in Sri Lanka now, in the ‘city of Kings’ (Kandy) holidaying and meeting friends for the next few months. This is an annual trip we make to avoid the winters in Sydney from May to October.We arrived a few days back without any hassles.We came across an army check point on Kandy Colombo Road: they were courteous and quite friendly. You need to show your passport. There is some inconvenience at Katunayake Airport. You need to walk with your baggage, of course helped by a porter to the car park, 200 yards away.

Our destination was Kandy and driving in the night takes two and a half hours. For the tourists the interesting places in Kandy are:

• Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

• Kandy Lake.

• Giragama Tea Plantation.

• Peradeniya Royal Botanical Garden.

• Bahiravokanda Vihara Buddha Statue.

• Dalada Maligawa Museum.

• Esala Perahara.

• Walk in Udawattakele Forest Reserve.

• National Museum

People in Kandy, including the Kandyan’s are very friendly, and the only city where people still smile even to a stranger as a mark of friendship and welcome. Go for walk round the lake -4 kilometres, as most locals, do. You will enjoy this

walk on the lake bund.

What thins you could do in the night-time:

• 1/ Visit the Tea Factories.

• 2/ Traditional Kandy Dancing.

• 3/ Walk the Lake.

• 4/ Fill your belly at some of these restaurants.

• 5/ See the Temple of the Tooth.

• 6/ Discover Kandy from above at the Big Buddha.

• 7/ Take a stroll through the Botanical Gardens.

• 8/ Learn about Spices in the Spice Garden.

All hotel rates re very cheap now, and this would be the best time to plan a holiday venture in the Pearl of the Indian Ocean

Written by Dr harold Gunatillake

Can reach on mobile 0778611555







