WORLD MS DAY 2019 is THIS THURSDAY 30 MAY – MS Australia Media Alert

Monday 27 May 2019

What: The World MS Day 2019 #MyInvisibleMS campaign aims to (both) spotlight the invisible symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS) and their unseen impact on quality of life; and increase the visibility of MS.

A key characteristic and point of difference of MS, invisible symptoms include pain, fatigue, visual problems, numbness/tingling, feeling hot and cold, brain fog (cognitive difficulties), depression, continence problems and balance issues/dizziness. People with MS often hear, “but you look so well!” when in reality, they are experiencing severe invisible or hidden symptoms.

When: This Thursday 30 May 2019

Where: Global including Australia (events and campaigns across nearly 100 countries)

Campaign: My Invisible MS

Theme: Visibility

Hashtags: #MyInvisibleMS (or #myinvisiblems) #worldmsday (or #WorldMSDay)

Media-friendly activities throughout Australia on Thursday 30 May include the public/online events such as:

New South Wales (MS Limited)

o MS Symposium (sold out but live streaming), media briefing at 11.30am (NSW time),

Rydges Newcastle, Cnr Wharf and Merewether Streets, Newcastle.

NSW, VIC, ACT, TAS (MS Limited)

o Online launch of the MS Sisterhood, a network of young successful women who want better community understanding of this challenging disease. The MS Sisterhood is urging the public, others with MS, their families and friends to share their personal experience living with the invisible symptoms of MS, using #MSSisterhood.

Queensland (MS Queensland)

o Queen Street Mall, Brisbane, activities (9am-2pm QLD time) – MS symptom simulation stations where the public can experience MS symptoms.

o Lighting up Brisbane city monuments red (from dusk): Story Bridge, Wheel of Brisbane, Brisbane City Hall.

South Australia / Northern Territory (MS Society SA / NT)

o Pop up café activation and flash mob (11am-2pm SA time) Rundle Mall, Adelaide.

o Lighting up (from dusk) city monuments red: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide Convention Centre, Adelaide Town Hall and Darwin Convention Centre.

Western Australia (MSWA)

o Hip Hop Yoga (7.00-8.30am WA time), Perth Arena.



National (MS Research Australia – Kiss Goodbye to MS)

The May 50K virtual event runs throughout May 2019.

About World MS Day

World MS Day, coordinated by the MS International Federation and its members each 30 May, raises awareness about multiple sclerosis and the needs of people living with the condition. The public can get involved in World MS Day 2019 via social media, hold or attend events, share experiences of invisible symptoms, lobby politicians to both make positive changes for people affected by MS and boost the visibility of MS, and by using and sharing the World MS Day tools

About MS § Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a neurological condition affecting the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). § It is the most common chronic neurological condition diagnosed in young adults. § Over 25,600 people throughout Australia live with MS (and more than 2.3 million worldwide). § Over 7.6 million Australians know or have a loved one living with MS. § MS is most commonly diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 40. § 75% of people diagnosed are women. § The economic impact of MS on the Australian economy is close to $2 billion annually. § MS varies significantly from person to person. For some, it is a disease that comes and goes in severity with periods of unpredictable relapse and remission. For others it means a progressive decline over time. For all, it is life changing. § Symptoms vary between people and can come and go; they can include severe pain, walking difficulties, debilitating fatigue, partial blindness and thinking and memory problems. § There is no single known cause of MS, however studies have found a complex interaction between genetic susceptibility, environmental and lifestyle factors. § Whilst there is no cure, there are a number of treatment options available, which may help manage symptoms and slow disease progression. Sources: MS Australia Key facts and figures about multiple sclerosis and Understanding MS



https://www.msaustralia.org.au/stay-connected/world-ms-day-2019

Interviewees include: MS Australia CEO, Deidre Mackechnie / People living with MS



Digital assets include:

MS Australia (MSA) Invisible Symptoms animation:

o 15 second preview (for immediate release):https://bit.ly/30CFom2

o Full 2 minute version (EMBARGOED Thursday 30 May 2019): https://bit.ly/2WrIQAQ

o Stills/transcript available upon request

