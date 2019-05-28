





Media Release – Minister for Sport NSW Government – John Sidoti: T20 WORLD CUP TO FUND 2020 CRICKET COMMUNITIES’ VISION

Cricket clubs and councils across NSW are being encouraged to apply for $2 million in grants to help their local cricket community through Round 2 of the NSW ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Legacy Fund.

Minister for Sport John Sidoti says the Fund will help improve cricket infrastructure, grow female participation and attract major cricket events across regional NSW.

“The Legacy Fund helps inspire the next generation of cricketers by improving the quality and quantity of community facilities across the state and through hosting elite cricket matches in regional NSW,” Mr Sidoti said.

The grant funding is part of the NSW Government’s successful bid to host matches during the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 and will result in a $6 million investment over three years in new facilities and programs to drive participation in cricket.

Inner West Harbour Cricket Association Girls’ Coordinator and Treasurer Matina Moffitt welcomed her organisation’s $7,000 grant awarded in Round 1 to establish an under 11’s girls league and girls blast centre with qualified coaches.









“This funding has enabled the Association to lower registration fees and reduce barriers to participation for female cricketers in the Inner West,” Ms Moffitt said.

Cricket NSW Chief Executive Officer Lee Germon said that the NSW ICC T20 Word Cup Legacy Fund was an amazing opportunity for clubs and councils.

“With more girls and boys, women and men, of all ages playing cricket across NSW than ever, the fund will support the growth of the sport while leaving a lifelong legacy for one of the biggest sporting events this decade,” Mr Germon said.

ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley said the initiative will help local cricket communities well beyond the tournament.

“The Local Organising Committee is committed to working with our partners, including the NSW Government and Cricket NSW, to ensure that hosting the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next year has a lasting positive impact,” Mr Hockley said.

Applications for the Legacy Fund will be open from 28 May – 8 July. For further information, please visit: https://sport.nsw.gov.au/grants

