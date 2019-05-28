Sinhala Avuruddu celebrations in Melbourne at the Walawwa – Photos thanks to Trevine Rodrigo May 28, 2019 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles, Photos, Trevine Rodrigo Tagged Sinhala Avuruddu celebrations in Melbourne, TREVINE RODRIGO, Walawwa Comments 0 Sinhala Avuruddu celebrations in Melbourne at the Walawwa – Photos thanks to Trevine Rodrigo Click here or on the photos below to view the full album on eLanka Facebook page Share This Post Next Media Release – Minister for Sport NSW Government – John Sidoti: T20 WORLD CUP TO FUND 2020 CRICKET COMMUNITIES’ VISION
