







HSC Brisbane and SPUR QLD Ships a Container of Medical Equipment to Sri Lanka Hospital Services Council (HSC)

HSC Brisbane and SPUR QLD Ships a Container of Medical Equipment to Sri Lanka Hospital Services Council (HSC) – Brisbane and SPUR QLD worked together to ship a container of ICU beds, dialysis chairs, defibrillators, ultrasound machines and other medical equipment to Sri Lanka. A raffle was organized in Brisbane to fund this process. We would like to thank everyone who offered their support in numerous ways to make this venture possible. The medical equipment was sent to HSC Sri Lanka, which is a government approved charity organisation that has been helping patients and hospitals throughout the country for several years. HSC follows a very transparent process and makes sure your donations go to the people that are in real need. You can obtain membership of this organisation and volunteer your support for their ongoing activities. Please see website: http://www.nirodhaya.org HSC is led by Ven Rajawelle Subhuthi Thero. You can visit the HSC Sri Lanka Office at National Hospital Colombo (Through Gate 1) and meet them in person on your next visit to Sri Lanka. Contact details: +94 11 2 691 111 Ext: (2361) (2184), +94 (71) 417 7714, +94 (77) 317 7714 Anil Perera, SPUR Queensland