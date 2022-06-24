IMF delegation here today to discuss loan agreement- by Shiromi Abeyasinghe

Source:Dailynews

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation will arrive in Sri Lanka today (20) to finalise the staff-level agreement on the loan requested by Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe telephoned International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on June 7 and requested her to expedite the staff-level agreement on the loan requested by Sri Lanka as soon as possible.

PM Wickremesinghe was informed on June 9 about the visit of the IMF delegation due today.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that further work on the loan will depend on the conclusion of agreements between Sri Lanka and the IMF staff level and that the delegation will stay in Sri Lanka for about a week to hold discussions.

Sri Lanka expects US$ 4 to 5 billion in loan assistance from the International Monetary Fund.

Earlier, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had said that the loan assistance from this fund would enable Sri Lanka to seek assistance from other countries.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe has already discussed with foreign representatives the establishment of an international aid forum to obtain assistance to Sri Lanka in addition to obtaining loans from the International Monetary Fund.