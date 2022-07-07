“IN A NUTSHELL”-by Des Kelly

Some famous last words, spoken and otherwise.

Martha Beck, an American Murderess, convicted and executed in 1951, spoke these words shortly before her final hour on earth.

“My story is a love story,but only those who are tortured by love can know what I mean. I was pictured as a fat, unfeeling woman. True, I am fat, but, if that is a crime, how many of my sex are guilty ?. I am not unfeeling, stupid or moronic..

My last words and my last thoughts are; Let him who is without sin, cast the first stone”!!

Bing Crosby, American Singer’s last words in 1977, were

“That was a great game of golf, fellers”.

Errol Flynn, American Film Star, shortly before his death in 1959 said, “I’ve had a hell of a lot of fun, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it”

One of the oldest Elephants in the World, died, aged 65, in July 2022, at the Perth Zoo in Australia, yesterday, and my final words to this beautiful animal;

“Goodbye Tricia, we’re gonna miss ya. You loved us, & we loved you,

but now it’s time to say adieu”!!.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e Lanka.