







Increasing guest occupancy at Halgolla Plantation Home

Front elevation of HPH

The challenge in seeking success in our initiative is to maintain the integrity of a truly unique enterprise which seeks not only to be an economic spice plantation but provides the impoverished residents of the neighbouring

squatter “colonies” with a means of learning unique new agricultural skills while enhancing their current meager incomes. Corporate Social Responsibility in practice?

While we currently, produce, in-house, a monthly Halgolla Plantation Home Newsletter we have decided to also distribute, from time to time, special announcements that would be of interest to those currently on that Newsletter’s mailing list. In this, the first of these, we offer a special incentive for two categories of guests: 1) those who’ve spent time with us before and 2) those who wish to register on the recommendation of those who’ve previously been guests at HPH.

Weuda valley from the

front verandah of HPH

When we receive the completed Guest Registration Form (attached to this invitation) we will make available to you an additional 25% discount on the Bed & Breakfast component of your booking, for the period ending April 30th 2020.

In the event that you do not recall the exact dates of your sponsor’s or your visit, give us a general idea of when you or they were last here and we should be able to find the required information from our records.

As always, we would welcome your suggestions in the matter of making HPH an even better place than it now is for guests from across the globe.

Arlene & Emil

Soaking pool – Most popular site with HPH guests!

Alagalla to the south of HPH

Click here to view the registration form








