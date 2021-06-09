India to tour SL between July 13 and 25

Shikhar Dhawan is in the fray to be named captain of the team

The Indian Cricket Team will play three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many Twenty20 Internationals in Sri Lanka between July 13 to 25, broadcaster Sony announced yesterday.

Indian selectors are expected to pick plenty of fringe players for the limited-overs tour, with Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya in the fray for leading the side.

A fully fit Shreyas Iyer is another captaincy option. Sony Sports announced the schedule via social media.

“Indian waves will crash against the Sri Lankan shore,” the channel tweeted with the schedule.

The ODIs will take place on July 13, 16 and 18, while the T20Is will be played on July 21, 23 and 25. The venues for the games are yet to be announced.