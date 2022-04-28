Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Indian Ocean ANZACs from the Second World War – by Michael Roberts

Indian Ocean ANZACs from the Second World War – by Michael Roberts

Apr 28, 2022 Posted by In Articles, Michael Roberts Tagged ,

Indian Ocean ANZACs from the Second World War – by Michael Roberts

Michael Roberts

Indian Ocean ANZACs from the Second World War - by Michael Roberts

…. and clariying matters for those unfamiliar with the meaning of ANZAC DAY:

Source:thuppahis.com

  What does Anzac Day observance mean?

Indian Ocean ANZACs from the Second World War - by Michael Roberts

Anzac Day is commemorated on April 25th and is arguably Australia’s most important national occasion. It marks the anniversary of the first key military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War

ALSO SEE

Robyn Mayes: “Origins of the Anzac Dawn Ceremony: Spontaneity and Nationhood,” ………….. 

https://espace.curtin.edu.au/bitstream/handle/20.500.11937/17078/134224_134224.pdf?sequence=2

Chris Flaherty & Michael Roberts:  “The Reproduction of Anzac Symbolism,” Journal of Australian Studies, 1989, vol 13/24: 52-69.

John Connor et al:

Remembering Anzac Day: how Australia grieved in the early years

Comments are closed.