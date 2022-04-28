Ceylon Girls Restaurant offers that difference – by Trevine Rodrigo (Melbourne: eLanka)

The famed ANZAC saying, “Age shall not weary them”, bore true significance just two days after the celebration of the historic event, when 80- year- old Conrad De Silva stunned the Voice on Channel 7 by appearing as the oldest entry in its history.

To gain selection itself is epic in this supercharged series which draws the best talent from around the country.

The former Sri Lanka singing icon who has thrilled audiences for over five decades, chanced his luck, but more importantly set an important precedent about never believing it is too late to take on a challenge.

At 80 years old he will be remembered as the oldest competitor on the Voice in its history an amazing feat unlikely to be emulated in the foreseeable future.

Though he did not turn a chair in the blind audition, Guy Sebastian was apologetic about the competition being at a crucial stage for selection, hence his non selection, he undoubtedly won over the audience and all of Australia with a stirling performance.

Song choice, and possibly different criteria involved in the selection of the next big thing in Australian music, is the goal of the Voice. He sang Nat King Cole’s classic “Love”.

While the song is an undoubted hit from the past, it gave him limited opportunity to showcase his great vocal range.

Bringing along sentiment to accompany his performance made it worthwhile though, and an emotional night that brought tears to the eyes of the judges and the audience when he announced his 50th wedding anniversary to wife Carina.

In the audience was his son Andrew De Silva the winner of Australia’s Got Talent.

An excited Conrad recounted his experience, saying he had no regrets about his bold venture. He reminisced how many had asked him to sing at one of these musical competitions but he declined in the past. But his change of heart was sparked by many great musicians of his era departing the world recently.

“I told myself I’m 80, but still alive, why not have a go”, he said.

If anything, the move was a winner, even if he wasn’t the winner of the Voice. He has inspired future generations that success is only achievable if you have a go.

An elated Conrad De Silva recounted his experience and the euphoric response from countless fans after the performance went to air. ” the phone never stopped ringing all night and even this morning ” he chirped.

He may not have achieved the desired result at the Voice, but he did leave an indelible mark on Australia’s top ranked music show. A memory that will be etched forever.