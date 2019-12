“IT’S BEEN A WONDERFUL YEAR” – By Des Kelly

ALL THE PEOPLE IN THE WORLD, ARE OF THE SAME AGE, THIS YEAR. TOTALLY AMAZING !!. THIS YEAR, EVERYONE ON THIS LITTLE “BLUE BALL” ARE IN THE SAME AGE GROUP, EQUALLING THE MAGIC 2019. THIS HAPPENS ONLY ONCE, EVERY 1000 YEARS, THEREFORE 2019 IS A VERY SPECIAL YEAR.

THIS YEAR (2019), YOUR AGE PLUS THE YEAR OF YOUR BIRTH, IN EVERY CASE, TOTALS 2019. EXAMPLE, IF YOU ARE 55 YEARS OLD, AND YOU WERE BORN IN 1964, THIS TOTALS 2019. THIS IS EXACTLY THE SAME FOR EVERYONE, NO MATTER WHEN YOUR BIRTHDAY IS, SO, A VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU. THIS MAGIC YEAR OF 2019 THEN DISAPPEARS FOR A THOUSAND YEARS.

STRANGELY, NO-ONE CAN EXPLAIN THIS PHENOMENON. PLEASE DO THE SIMPLE CALCULATION. YOUR AGE PLUS THE YEAR OF YOUR BIRTH, 2019. AMAZING, ISN’T IT ?. IF YOU DO NOT, YOU WILL HAVE A 1000 YEAR WAIT BEFORE YOU CAN DO IT AGAIN

PLEASE TELL ALL YOUR FRIENDS ABOUT IT, ESPECIALLY THOSE ON “E/LANKA”.

IN THE MEANTIME, A VERY HAPPY CHRISTMAS, AND A PROSPEROUS, PEACEFUL & SAFE NEW YEAR OF 2020, TO EACH & EVERY ONE OF YOU. PLEASE COME BACK TO US IN 2020, FOR MANY MORE INTERESTING FACTS.

REMEMBER, “E/LANKA” ALWAYS TELLS THE TRUTH AND SHAMES THE DEVIL. ALL THE REST ARE “BREAKING FAKE NEWS”

DESMOND KELLY.

(EDITOR-IN-CHIEF) E/LANKA.