







Christmas Cheer-With Turkey and Beer! – BY Oscar E V Fernando

What and why this Loud Trumpet Blast for Christmas Cheer?

Is It for Commercial Jingle Bells and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer?

Throughout the year we have fun and cheer with gifts galore

But what great fun and cheer did Shepherds have to kneel with Prince’s and there the Stable Adore!

Yes! Both rich and poor with Anxious Wait, did come to Stable with Gifts a plenty-

To adore Infant God warmed by Mary and Straw for Warmth and Majesty.

Pause in your haste for Xmas joy and ponder what Trek-You take to have this joy-is it Turkey and Beer alone for what it takes?

Or also to think of the Infant in Stable who could have been born in a Palace Great with Silver Spoon and Golden Plate!

Will gorging self in Turkey and Wine alone give you joy-with no thought to share this Gold?

Remember Dickensian Scrooge thus indulging to allay his depressed mind-with his own Turkey and own Wine so bold!

Seeking in vain for that lone illusive Joy-Saw a pauper outside starved and thirsty with Tattered Garb.

Sharing his sumptuous table with him-he soon bubbled with that simple Joy of the Stabled Babe.

That dear friend is the peace that surpasses understanding with Scrooge’s Twist of Cheer-with the Shared Turkey and Beer!

Oscar E V Fernando

15th December 2019