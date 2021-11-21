Jagath Swaris (62) Passes Away in Huntington Beach, Ca. by Jayam Rutnam

Jagath Anton Swaris – It is with great sadness, that we announce the loss of the husband of Maria, father of Michelle, son of the late Cyril Alloysius and Irene Swaris, brother of Preeth Gunaratne and Chrishanth Swaris, brother-in-Law of Pradeep Gunaratne and Sharon Swaris, uncle of Shawn and Nuvan Gunaratne and River and Cove Swaris. Jagath passed away on 13th of November 2021 in Huntington Beach, Ca. He was born and raised in Sri Lanka and attended St. Benedict’s, St. Sebastian’s and Royal College, Colombo.

A Memorial Service to celebrate his life, will be held on Tuesday, 23rd November 2021 at 10:00 AM

at San Buenaventura Catholic Parish,

16410 Springdale Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92649