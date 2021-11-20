Coach Hashan confident Sri Lanka women’s team can qualify for the WC-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lankan women’s cricket Head Coach Hashan Tillakaratne is confident that his team can qualify for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, 2022.

Sri Lankan 17 member women’s cricket team left yesterday to take part in the world cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe which will commence on November 23. Before the tournament, Sri Lanka will be playing against Bangladesh in the practice game on 19. followed by the first qualifier tournament game against Netherlands on 23.

Before the team departure yesterday, coach Tillakaratne said our preparation is good for this tournament. My support staff put in a good effort especially during this hard period. Last week we played two practice games in Hambantota where Harshitha Madavi scored hundreds in both matches and Hasini (Perera) also got a hundred in the first game. The batters are performing, we have improved our bowling a lot, especially the spinners. The way they are playing I believe we can qualify,” said Tillakaratne,

Sri Lanka Women’s skipper Chamari Atapattu’s contribution to the team was vital for their success. She is the most experienced player who also has good leadership qualities. She knows the game very well and she is respected by all the other teams and her inclusion after Big Bash League will strengthen the team, added coach Thillekaratne

Sri Lanka Women WC Qualified Squad: Chamari Atapattu (Captain), Harshitha Madavi (Vice-Captain), Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Probodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kavisha Dilhari, Tharika Sewwandi, Prasadini Weerakkody, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Sachini Nisansala