Aug 1, 2022

Source : sri Lankan Group of Radio 4EB is pleased to present its Newsletter “Dæhæna” for August 2022

The Kandy Esala Perahera organised by Sri Dalada Maligawa is a festival held in July and August in Kandy, Sri Lanka. This year it will be held between 2 August to 12 August.

Kandy Esala PeraheraThis historical procession is held annually to pay homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic of Buddha, which is housed at the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy. A unique symbol of Sri Lanka, the procession consists of traditional local dances such as fire dances and performances in whipdance garments. The festival ends with the traditional Diyakapeema ritual, a water cutting ceremony which is held at the Mahaweli River at Getambe, Kandy.

