Kandy Esala Perahera

Source : sri Lankan Group of Radio 4EB is pleased to present its Newsletter “Dæhæna” for August 2022

The Kandy Esala Perahera organised by Sri Dalada Maligawa is a festival held in July and August in Kandy, Sri Lanka. This year it will be held between 2 August to 12 August.

This historical procession is held annually to pay homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic of Buddha, which is housed at the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy. A unique symbol of Sri Lanka, the procession consists of traditional local dances such as fire dances and performances in whipdance garments. The festival ends with the traditional Diyakapeema ritual, a water cutting ceremony which is held at the Mahaweli River at Getambe, Kandy.

