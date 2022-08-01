The Lessons of Yesterday: Shaping the Lives of Tomorrow – By Shazna Naleem

Source : Sri Lankan Group of Radio 4EB is pleased to present its Newsletter “Dæhæna” for August 2022.

Intergenerational solidarity is a social theory that is a popular topic in the current day and age. It refers to the intermingling or coming together of multiple generations of people to make communities stronger by reducing conflict and encouraging open conversation so that everyone can benefit.

“They just don’t understand” is something we often hear when we speak about the ‘younger’ generation’s interactions with someone older, a ‘boomer’ if I were to be colloquial. This is the generational divide; each generation’s experience with being alive so uniquely different from the other, and yet with the common goal to survive.

Uniquely different does not mean better or right, merely that the world continues to change, and the lessons learnt and taught change alongside. This difference often causes a rift as the focus is rarely on what each generation shares, the hope to create a beautiful life with what we have access to. This is why it’s crucial that we make an intentional effort to create solidarity amongst all generations.

Solidarity amongst people of all ages creates opportunities for growth and understanding unlike any other. Age is one amongst many factors that affect an individual’s experience. When there is intergenerational understanding, based on mutual respect and willingness to learn, we create a world where everyone is safe – irrespective of their age. It leads to conversations without egos and pride.

A world where a ‘boomer’ could ask a question about the use of technology and where a ‘millennial’ could introduce an idiosyncratic idea without judgement is a world where there is genuine solidarity amongst generations, promoting growth on an individual and holistic basis.

Shazna Naleem

Shazna is a law graduate from QUT currently completing her Practical Legal Training. She enjoys listening to music and reading