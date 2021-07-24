Kandy sports lovers mourn Elmo Rodrigopulle’s death- By Hafiz Marikar

Elmo Rodrigopulle (extreme right) in Knightsbridge, London with England cricketing legend Jim Laker and Mrs. S. Goodhew during his visit to England to cover the 1975 World Cup cricket tournament

Source:Dailynews

Kandy’s sports lovers are sad over the death of award-winning sports reporter, Elmo Michael Rodrigopulle who died on Tuesday at the age of 80 years .

Elmo was one of the most well-known sports reporters for Daily Mirror and Sunday Times where he worked together with my late uncle M.E. Marikar and later for the Daily News and Sunday Observer. Elmo was a sports reporter for well over fifty years and a man who loved his job. He made his last journey yesterday and was buried at the Madampitiya cemetery, He leaves behind his wife Gina.

After his school cricket career he played for Tamil Union, the home of cricket at that time at Wanathamulla where many international cricket stars performed.

Later he played for BRC, Colts and ended up with Saracens’. With his venomous spin and batting of class he helped all three clubs, he also played for Board president’s XI before test status, the side was led by one of our finest captains, Michael Tissera, against Hong Kong in 1972.

He later played for the Press XI. Elmo was a fine spin bowler and was famous for bagging a hatrick of wickets. Whenever a test or one day match was played in Kandy he was in Kandy, and also was an ardent rugby fan and visited Kandy for top games at school and club level.

In writing this piece on one of the finest gentlemen, cricketer and sports writer what does it take to be the best of the best — a truly great sports writer his secret of success was his writing which was excellent to read. Known mostly for his work on overseas cricket games, travelled to cover cricket matches whereever Sri Lanka played. I know you are always there, watching over us and guiding us. We will miss you so much. Rest in peace.