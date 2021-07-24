Abeykoon set to arrive in Tokyo on Saturday- by Dinesh Weerawansa

Yupun Abeykoon

Source:Dailynews

TOKYO, July 22 – South Asia’s fastest man Yupun Abeykoon is due to arrive here from Italy on Saturday (24) to compete in the XXX11nd Olympic Games.

Abeykoon who lives in Europe will leave from Rome tomorrow while the other athlete from Sri Lanka – middle distance runner Nimali Liyanarachchi will arrive from Colombo on Sunday to reach here on Monday morning.

The last of the ninth Lankan competitors to arrive here for the Olympic Games will be Mathilda Karlsson who will arrive in the Japanese capital on July 26.

She will be officially stationed in a place away from the customary Olympic Village to facilitate the competitors in equestrian.

Sri Lanka shooter Tehani Egodawela, who competes in Women’s 10m air rifle event, had a successful firing at the Asaka Shooting Range here today.

Speaking after her official training round in the very same range on Saturday, Egodawela said that she had an accurate session and expressed hope going beyond her personal best.

Only about a day to go for the 206-nation biggest sporting event in the world, organisers sprang a surprise by removing Kentaro Kobayashi from the Olympic Opening Ceremony creative team.