Kegalle Jubilee Ambalama – commemoration of a Jubilee – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Located in *Kegalle town of *Sabaragamuwa Province, Kegalle Jubilee *Ambalama is a large building similar to a small house and it is considered as the largest ambalama in Sri Lanka. Constructed in 1887 to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria (1837-1901), Jubilee Ambalama is an archaeologically protected monument, declared by a government notification on July 22, 2011.

Unnoticed and unknown by the majority of travelers on Colombo – Kandy Road, including daily commuters as well as the public who visit Kegalle town daily and situated in the busy metropolis of Kegalle, Jubilee Ambalama showcases marvelous craftsmanship of our ancestors.

According to the plaque, (in Sinhala and English Languages) on the front wall of the Ambalama, it had been constructed to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria.

According to folklore, the Ambalama has also been used as a location utilized by village headmen to dress in official costumes when they visited the Government Agent in Kegalle for official purposes. Unlike the other wayside resting places in Sri Lanka, Kegalle Jubilee Ambalama has the atmosphere of a well-built house. It has also been used as a resting place of merchants traveling from Colombo to Kandy during the British Colonial Era, especially those traveling during night.

Jubilee Ambalama had also been utilized as a location where Sinhalese nobles and office bearers met and discussed their issues with the British Colonials during the British Colonial Era, before meeting British Government Agents who came to Kegalle on behalf of the Queen.

Jubilee Ambalama is constructed on 16 wooden pillars decorated with ornate designs and carvings with strong beams and there are two rooms in it. The roof is tiled and has two towers.

Although, these structures are not used any more, they are a symbol of Sri Lankan culture and heritage. Place names such as “Andiambalama” and “Ambalangoda” may have derived from the word “Ambalama”. The majority of Ambalamas in Sri Lanka have been well preserved and are archaeological monuments.

Many Sri Lankans are of the view that the construction of an ambalama is s a meritorious deed (providing shelter and water to weary travelers). Hence, in the past, everybody in a village assisted in constructing an ambalama (wayside shelter). The size and style of the ambalama, depended on the wealth of its residents and on some occasions, wealthy nobles spent their wealth to construct wayside shelters.

Selecting the most suitable location to construct an ambalama was a vital decision as it had to be in a place convenient for many people, especially travelers. Hence, the majority of ambalamas were located near wells, streams or locations where there was plenty of water and shade.

According to scholars, the earliest recorded details with regard to an ambalama were in a stone inscription dating back to the reigns of King Mahasen (277 to 304 AD). The inscription describes a location known as a mahavata vatussala (meaning a resting place alongside a main street). There are also mentions of an ambalama in *sandesha kawyas, especially the Salalihini Sandeshaya with descriptions of a route from *Kotte to *Kelaniya. Gira Sandeshaya also mentions about travelers reciting poems and incidents of solving riddles while staying in Welithota Ambalama.

According to *Robert Knox’s “An Historical Relation of the Island of Ceylon” (1681), he has also described about ambalamas as places where people relaxed and discussed about politics with other villagers.

Image courtesy – commons.wikimedia.org

Panavitiya Ambalama – paradigm of Sri Lankan architecture – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

https://www.elanka.com.au/panavitiya-ambalama-paradigm-of-sri-lankan-architecture-by-arundathie-abeysinghe/

Robert Knox Memorial – tribute to a British Traveler By Arundathie Abeysinghe

https://www.elanka.com.au/robert-knox-memorial-tribute-to-a-british-traveler-by-arundathie-abeysinghe/