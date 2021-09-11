“KOTHAMULLI” – By Des Kelly

This interesting song, based on a Sri Lankan medicinal drink, quite often forced on us as children, was sent in to me via Roland Phillips and Keith Bennett who, for some reason, also urged me to Stray safe. No problem, Keith, I cannot stray anywhere, at the moment, but I have suddenly taken quite a liking to Kothamulli, so much so, that I have decided to introduce this drink to over twenty five thousand e’Lanka members around the World.

Thank you, Roland and Keith.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka