MUSIC, MUSIC, MUSIC – by Des Kelly

“IF MUSIC BE THE FOOD OF LIFE, PLAY ON”, is a phrase that is common everywhere, and in every walk of life.

Our thanks go out to both Keith Ockersz and Keith Bennett.

I was most surprised with the vocal ability of all these characters, but it seems that NOTHING surprises me anymore. Feeling proud that e’Lanka can introduce these new “Stars” to tge World, i will now let all of you enjoy this startling video.

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.