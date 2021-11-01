LIBRARY ACQUISITION LIST – OCTOBER 2021

by In

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER 2021

BOOKS.

Sri Lanka Sinhala Phrase Book by Karu H. Liyanaaratchi, 1993 Sirimavo, Honouring the World’s First Woman Prime Minister by Tissa Jayatilaka, 2010 To Wage War Against the Queen by Dorothy Ludowyk Joseph, 2002 (Two Copies)

(No’s 1 – 3, Donated by Derick Melder, Essendon North, Vic)

MAGAZINES

The Sri Lankan Society, Vol 1, Issue 3, 2008 The View Magazine, November 2008

(No’s 1 -2, Donated by Derrick Melder, Essendon North, Vic

NEWSLETTERS

Burgher Association (Australia) Inc, Spring Newsletter, September 2021. “Silverscene”, Newsletter of The Silver Fawn Club, Qld,) September/October 2021 issue. Newsletter – Ceylonese Welfare Organisation Inc (CWO), Vol 39, Issue 4, October 2021. Journal of the Australia Ceylon Fellowship Inc (ACF), Vol 62, No 2, October 2021

OTHERS