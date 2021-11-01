Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  LIBRARY ACQUISITION LIST – OCTOBER 2021

LIBRARY ACQUISITION LIST – OCTOBER 2021

Nov 1, 2021 Posted by In Articles, Victor Melder Tagged

VICTOR  MELDER  SRI  LANKA LIBRARY
7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.
Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040
E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >
Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >

THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, THEY ARE MOST WELCOME. PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.

                               ACQUISITIONS   FOR  THE  MONTH  OF  OCTOBER  2021

BOOKS.

  1. Sri Lanka Sinhala Phrase Book by Karu H. Liyanaaratchi, 1993
  2. Sirimavo, Honouring the World’s First Woman Prime Minister by Tissa Jayatilaka, 2010
  3. To Wage War Against the Queen by Dorothy Ludowyk Joseph, 2002 (Two Copies)

(No’s 1 – 3, Donated by Derick Melder, Essendon North, Vic)

MAGAZINES

  1. The Sri Lankan Society,  Vol 1, Issue 3, 2008
  2. The View Magazine, November 2008

             (No’s 1 -2, Donated by Derrick Melder, Essendon North, Vic

NEWSLETTERS

  1. Burgher Association (Australia) Inc, Spring Newsletter, September 2021.
  2. “Silverscene”, Newsletter of The Silver Fawn Club, Qld,) September/October 2021 issue.
  3. Newsletter – Ceylonese Welfare Organisation Inc (CWO), Vol 39, Issue 4, October 2021.
  4. Journal of the Australia Ceylon Fellowship Inc (ACF), Vol 62, No 2, October 2021

 OTHERS

  1. Music CD – “My Foolish Heart” by Peter de Niese X 2
  2. Music CD – “Everything Happens to Me” by Peter de Niese. X 2 (Donated by Peter de Niese, Chadstone, Vic)

 

Comments are closed.