LIBRARY ACQUISITION LIST – OCTOBER 2021

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY
7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.
Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040
E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >
Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >
ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER 2021
BOOKS.
- Sri Lanka Sinhala Phrase Book by Karu H. Liyanaaratchi, 1993
- Sirimavo, Honouring the World’s First Woman Prime Minister by Tissa Jayatilaka, 2010
- To Wage War Against the Queen by Dorothy Ludowyk Joseph, 2002 (Two Copies)
(No’s 1 – 3, Donated by Derick Melder, Essendon North, Vic)
MAGAZINES
- The Sri Lankan Society, Vol 1, Issue 3, 2008
- The View Magazine, November 2008
(No’s 1 -2, Donated by Derrick Melder, Essendon North, Vic
NEWSLETTERS
- Burgher Association (Australia) Inc, Spring Newsletter, September 2021.
- “Silverscene”, Newsletter of The Silver Fawn Club, Qld,) September/October 2021 issue.
- Newsletter – Ceylonese Welfare Organisation Inc (CWO), Vol 39, Issue 4, October 2021.
- Journal of the Australia Ceylon Fellowship Inc (ACF), Vol 62, No 2, October 2021
OTHERS
- Music CD – “My Foolish Heart” by Peter de Niese X 2
- Music CD – “Everything Happens to Me” by Peter de Niese. X 2 (Donated by Peter de Niese, Chadstone, Vic)