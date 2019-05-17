MAYOR COUNCILLOR KHAL ASFOUR of Canterbury Bankstown Council – Remembering victims of the Easter Sunday massacres in Sri Lanka

Source: Liverpool Leader | Fairfield Source

The victims of the Easter Sunday massacres in Sri Lanka were remembered by the Canterbury Bankstown Council a few weeks ago,

Mayor Khal Asfour led the Canterbury Bankstown Council in a minute’s silence for the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka, which killed more than 250 people.

“My heart is heavy that, for the second month in a row, the world has been shaken by barbaric terrorist acts, with the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka,” he said.

“As a sign of respect and in mourning with our Sri Lankan community, I have had the council flags in Paul Keating Park and in Campsie lowered to half mast.” At the March meeting, there was a minute’s silence in memory of those slain in the Christchurch mosques massacre.