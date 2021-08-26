MEMORIAL SERVICE – MARIO PIERIS (Seattle, Washington & Los Angeles, California)

A celebratory Mass will be held in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, September 4th 2021, 12:00pm (Noon) at St. Francis of Asissi Church, 15236 21st Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166.

A celebratory Mass in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, September 18th 2021 at 11:00am at St Bede’s Church, 215 Foothill Blvd, La Canada, CA 91011

After Mass, we will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry, and remember a wonderful friend, one of the principal OJAC benefactors, and a true-blue Josephian who is greatly missed, with a reception at St Bede’s Church hall.

We expect all Joes to be there.

OJAC