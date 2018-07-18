“MORE PITNEY, PLEASE” – By Des Kelly

Troy Seals & Max Barnes wrote the song, George Jones recorded it in 1985. The question asked ?, “Who’s gonna fill their shoes” ?. It was appropriate, simply because, as the older “Country Music” started to get “younger” instead of the other way around, the younger performers began to record what is titled “Modern-Country”.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, of course, but I still much prefer the music of the era of the 60’s & 70’s.

Although I am now a Lankan/Aussie, grew up in the age of Country Idols like Gene Autry, Roy Rogers & other Cowboy Singers (in Ceylon), came to Australia & followed the great career of Aussies like Slim Dusty (the man in the hat), and later, Reg.Lindsay, who was kind enough to have me on his “Country” television show, in Adelaide (A tribute to Hank Williams Snr.), where I sang (appropriately), two songs, “Mind your own business” & “I’ll never get out of this World alive”. I was singing & playing (guitar), Country music, most of the time, but, unfortunately, as I have been told many times, by good friends, America should have been my choice of “a future home”, with regard to my Songwriting & performing the music I love. Australia is a great Country, but not for “Country-Music”, I’m afraid. Most of the great personalities of Australian Show-business have had to go abroad to further their careers.

Even though Modern Country is now the “in-thing” in America, I have absolutely no interest in it. Even though all the “greats” like Hank Williams Snr., Merle Haggard, George Jones, Ray Price plus many other “Stars” have now departed this World, there are still many younger entertainers, like Merle Haggard’s THREE sons, Noel, Marty & Ben Haggard plus this particular young guy, Mo.Pitney that do, indeed, fill the shoes of “Country-Stars”, past. Of course, I now mean, both male & female Stars, my favourite being Tanya Tucker.(watch “A cowboy loving night”)

The song that Mo sings in this clip is in tribute to one of his Idols, Ray Price, and the other clip I have chosen for my readers everywhere, feature Noel & Ben Haggard, in tribute to their father, Merle. I absolutely love these “clips” and feel certain that my readers will, too. They will probably then want “More Pitney Please”, more Tanya Tucker, & be astounded by the two Haggard boys, Noel & Ben, the image of their great dad. Please enjoy:-

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief).