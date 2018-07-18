“THE PRIDE OF ERIN” – By Des Kelly







Strange, isn’t it ?, here was I, writing about the problem, “who’s gonna fill their shoes”?, in reference to American “Country-Music” Icons, who, as expected, are passing-on to the “Old Opry in the sky. No folks, although named as such, this “Pride of Erin” is not an old-time dance, this one is about a thirteen year old Irish lad Owen Mac, who, like Mo Pitney, from America, can easily steal into the hearts of everyone who truly loves Country Music.

Once again, through a good friend of mine, in Errol Lynch, who chanced to see this you-tube clip, immediately sent me the “link” that made my day. Owen Mac, already the pride of Erin, at thirteen plus, “scores”, in my book, in several different ways. Firstly, like Declan Nerney, who has been featured in eLanka recently, Owen Mac is a dinkum Irish Singer/Guitarist, still a “baby”, even compared to a relatively young Declan, who is “Pitch-Pure”, singing his lyrics with crystal-clear clarity, plays his acoustic guitar and concentrates (so far), on Country Music. In addition, he is definitely one of the handsome young Stars who, probably even now, has plenty of beautiful young Irish maidens swooning at his feet, when he sings. This particular link sees him singing the touching, beautiful, old Country song, written, believe it or not, in 1879, by C.A.Hussey, & released on record, in 1962. It doesn’t matter folks, “Country Songs”, even written in the 16th Century, still “told the story of life”.

Like Declan Nerney, Owen Mac, will someday soon, “hit” Nashville, to record more “hits”, only, this time, leaving his “baby-tones” for what I am sure, will be a glorious “baritone”

voice, and WILL BE, someone else, who will “fill the shoes” of some of the giants of Country Music. I wish him all the luck in the World. “Owen, keep doing what you are doing, son. Country Music is the BEST MUSIC around, (and I speak about traditional Country Music). You already have plenty of fans, myself, at 82, being one, as well. The World will be proud of you, and you will certainly be, primarily, the “Pride of Erin”, I write about. God bless you, son.

