GMOA threaten countrywide work stoppage next week The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) today said they would launch a countrywide work stoppage next week, if the authorities concerned do not provide them with reasonable solutions to issues faced by them, during coming days.

PM’s office condemns threats against HRC Chairperson The Prime Minister’s Office yesterday strongly condemned the ‘malicious’ statements made against Sri Lanka Human Rights Commission's Chairperson Dr Deepika Udagama and said it had instructed the Police Chief to launch an investigation in this regard.

Ex- SAITM CEO granted bail Former SAITM CEO Dr. Sameera Senaratne who was in remand custody over the shooting which took place in Malabe last year was granted bail by the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today.

TID summons Rivira journalist over news item The Associate Editor of Rivira Sunday newspaper Tissa Ravindra Perera has been summoned by the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) to record a statement on Friday (20) over ongoing investigation of a news article.