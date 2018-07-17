“GREAT IMPRESSIONS” – By Des Kelly

Although many “fans” say that HE is still alive, we know for a fact that Elvis Presley died, far too young young, at 42 years of age, 8th January 1935 – 16th August 1977, known affectionately as the “King of Rock n Roll”, this legendary performer, dead OR alive, will never ever be forgotten, for the guy who he was. Good-looking, to the extreme, carefree, generous, to a fault, especially to family and friends-aplenty, as everyone should know that “so-called” friends will gather around you, in droves,when there is something in it, for them. Many were the limousines given as birthday presents to the “friends” of Elvis Presley, such was his generosity.

A tome, in itself, could be written about “The King”, but “Great Impressions” speak for themselves. There have been and still are, hundreds of Elvis Impersonators all over the World. Some are good, others are not as good, but still wish to be seen as their idol (although they aren’t doing him any favours). There are one or two impersonators in America that do a fine job of it, the hair, the sideburns, the outfits worn, the Elvis “drawl” & so on, but this writer always prefers to be a little different. For all of you good people who are members of eLanka, I would like to present a Comedian, Andy Kaufman (he always preferred to be known as a song and dance man), who also died very young, at 35 years of age, but did this impression of Elvis on the Johnny Carson show, a few years ago. I really do think this was a “great impression” and would like to feature him, adding, of course, a “clip” of one of the greatest Legends of my time, Elvis Presley, doing what he did, to entertain all of us.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief).